Interesting and Humour - page 874
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Strongly reminiscent of someone's gait ...
The Wall - Pink Floyd
From wikipedia:
Стена как символ преграды между людьми, которую по задумке автора они должны разрушить.
Dedicated to the new The Wall section of the mql5 website
Strongly reminiscent of someone's gait ...
"Conspiracy Science. Conspiracy Theory" - conspiracy theories for first graders.
It turns out that the small town where the good little animals lived has been occupied by the evil company Cotdonalds, which sells burgers and Catsi-Cola, where the enemies of the motherland add the harmful chemical "happiness powder". The affair concludes: "So the friends decide to open their own cafe where all food will not only be delicious but also free of any chemical powders. Buzik and Tuzik's business plan found full support in the local administration...". Meanwhile,the conspirators were arrested.
In another story, Puzik and Tuzik decided to build a snow fort "for pre-schoolers", signed all the documents at city hall, and then "were invited to the Kremlin to a reception at a very high level of authority. Puzik received a gold watch from Labrador Connie's clutches for creating the town". There's also a gauzy picture of Vladimir Vladimirovich and someone else. Either a security guard or Dmitry Anatolyevich.
Taken from here.
He probably wants to be president too. He's practicing.)
I see now - "if not Putin, then the cat".
I'd vote for the cat.
Careful of the profanity. Lots of it.
with an instrument suuctor
Careful of the profanity. Lots of it.
with an instrument suuctor
Careful of the profanity. Lots of it.