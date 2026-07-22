Interesting and Humour - page 515
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Yeah...
How did you cover yourself like that with a cup and me like this....
In order to compile a new list of victims of the tic-tac-toe and the cup, claims will be accepted directly from the victims themselves.
The claim must include not only the nickname, but also pixel coordinates
Administration
The price to get rid of the badge is 10 credits, the price of the cup 24 credits.
A place above the cup next to Andrei (TheXpert) 500 credits
In order to compile a new list of victims of the tic-tac-toe and the cup, claims will be accepted directly from the victims themselves.
The claim must include not only the nickname, but also pixel coordinates
Administration
Let's have a floating cup!