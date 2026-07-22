Interesting and Humour - page 515

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FAQ:

Yeah...

How did you cover yourself like that with a cup and me like this....

It's not just me, judging from the original there are many more: Rosh, Renat, sergeev...
 
 

In order to compile a new list of victims of the tic-tac-toe and the cup, claims will be accepted directly from the victims themselves.

The claim must include not only the nickname, but also pixel coordinates

Administration

The price to get rid of the badge is 10 credits, the price of the cup 24 credits.

A place above the cup next to Andrei (TheXpert) 500 credits

 
Mischek:

In order to compile a new list of victims of the tic-tac-toe and the cup, claims will be accepted directly from the victims themselves.

The claim must include not only the nickname, but also pixel coordinates

Administration

Let's have a floating cup!
 
MetaDriver:
Let's have a floating cup!
The cup needs to be transparent:)
 
 
 
 
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