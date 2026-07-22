Interesting and Humour - page 4669
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Anecdote:
- Seema, have you noticed how our currency has stabilised lately?
- It was the one that paralysed it before it died.
The man who was detained in Moscow on Patriarchal Street is called Jesus. This is no joke.
Did the cat get on the tram there?
Did the cat get on the tram there?
No, there was no cat, but his dog's name was Plato.
no politics, although the official photo is of the president of Turkmenistan...
attention question: how many horses are in the picture?
When a crowd of idiots take out the supermarket in fear so that normal people have nothing to buy after work - is that instinct?
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense recommend masks on the grounds that COVIDA can be transmitted from a person without symptoms (incubation period) for 7 days and 14 days, while every sneeze can be infectious on most subjects and 3 to 30 days, so a mask for the outwardly healthy, self-made but still necessary. As expected, there are those who ignore all of this, pointing to the WHO statement that has already drowned half the world or more in infected people so that it begins to lack of doctors and this dramatically increases mortality, which is already higher than from influenza. which is also fought by those reposting twinks. It's not too late to do something about this with the blue whale groups... the main transfer method is air droplet by saliva microparticles when speaking or downwind (but there are hamsters blabbering on about virus size and unaware that viruses fly by air and not by themselves).
I've never been a fan of cover songs, but for some reason I'm hooked ))
That's the compilation speed I've got now)))
This is the compilation speed I've got now)))
It's about time to turn off code optimization for intermediate compilation