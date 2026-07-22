Interesting and Humour - page 1445
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's ironic. Clearly Apple has the upper hand at the moment. If only because it is the most expensive company. Even Putin has an iPhone).
With the iPhone the elite). They write applications for iPhone first and then clone them for Android.
http://macradar.ru/news/ios-vs-android-nikakogo-breda-tolko-statistika/
You have to look at the dynamics, and it is not in favor of apple compared to android.
You must write for both apple and google at the same time, even considering the difference in verification time, for apple it is longer.
Otherwise others will copy it for you. Hordes of uncreative but excellent programmers are monitoring the appearance and prospects of an application on one platform in the absence of it on the other to be the first to release a similar application on the other platform. At the same time it is necessary to consider that a day before the happiness of the official software may appear on the second platform and then the lost time is not returned, in short the market )
The small-minded people are going to kill us all.)
And we'll give them a link or something.
I'll go look for it.)
The Russian early-warning system has detected the launch of two ballistic missiles in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The sausage is about to start)
This time is over.
The stats are April. Are they newer?
What stats? It's a replica of the elite-iPhone bundle.
Do you have these statistics?
So what if it's a different segment. Water's wet, so what? Things change. And not to Microsoft's advantage.
I don't get it at all -Now there is no difference what gadget you use, your favourite apps are the same - that's strong.
The operating system is the same. So the API is the same. You can create an application (e.g. on .Net) that will run simultaneously on any Windows 8 gadget and it doesn't matter whether it's a full-fledged PC or some kind of smartphone. I.e. you create an application once and then it will run on all devices at the same time. You don't have to spend time porting and at least you cover two segments at the same time: the world of the big desktop PC and the world of Windows 8 gadgets.
And with android, it's not so straightforward. Its problem is fragmentation. Each manufacturer feels obliged to release its own, special version of android for its gadget. And it could well be that the same android app can work very differently on different gadgets.
The Russian early-warning system has detected the launch of two ballistic missiles in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The sausage is about to start)
The operating system is the same. So the API is the same. It is possible to create an application (e.g. on .Net) which will run simultaneously on any Windows 8 gadget and it doesn't make any difference whether it is a full-fledged PC or some smartphone. I.e. you create an application once and then it will run on all devices at the same time. You don't have to spend time porting and at least you cover two segments at the same time: the world of the big desktop PC and the world of Windows 8 gadgets.