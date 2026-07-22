Interesting and Humour - page 677
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Creative at its best.
Yes, this has never happened before.
We should wear these suits to protest rallies.)
To be honest, I still don't understand how it is possible to live together permanently, to share a bed, with another person. Maybe I'll get lucky.
"Everyone knows that I am an atheist and believe that I am descended from an ape. From the very monkey that labour and knowledge made man. In contrast to me, the MPs, who have all become churchgoers, I believe, believe that they were created by God. And those who marched in "Russian marches" with Nazi symbols, while continually crossing themselves and holding icons in their hands, probably believe it too. That is why both of them are beginning to remind me more and more of monkeys. Therefore, they have a long evolutionary path ahead of them. Perhaps they, too, will turn out to be human beings.
However, I am an old man. Somehow everyone forgets that I am 78 years old. I, unfortunately, do not have time to wait that long. So I now say: 'Thank you all, I'll see you next Sunday as usual and we'll talk about all this. This will be my final programme before I leave for Paris. I'm sorry to say goodbye to Russia, but - having become human - I no longer want to share one country with monkeys. Such are the times these days!
"Everyone knows I'm an atheist and I believe in .
If you take any evil and scratch it, you'll find the good that once started it all.
The first cold-pressed iPhones appeared in Butovo.
Give me a fulcrum and I'll fall asleep right there.