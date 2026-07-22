Interesting and Humour - page 796
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A little boy wakes up on New Year's Eve and sees Father Christmas sneaking presents near the tree.
-Ded Moroz, honey! Yay! You really are! -Jubilant little boy.
-Yes, boy, I do exist. But you saw me, and I have to kill you.
The folk wisdom of millennia is proverbs.
Wealth is the husband's, labour is the wife's.
Vietnamese proverb
The one who shouts the loudest wins an argument.
Japanese proverb
Spring is red with clams, and autumn with cuttlefish.
Korean proverb
If it were not for the skin, the bones would fall apart.
Malay-Indonesian proverb
To live wide is not long.
Japanese proverb
Sometimes to run away is to win.
Japanese proverb
People with a big head are lucky.
Japanese proverb
A non-drinker does not know how good hangover water tastes.
Japanese proverb
Never mind that the house burned down, but the bedbugs died.
Korean proverb
Hang it - it will roll, dip it - it will get wet.
Malay-Indonesian proverb
Asked - answer, called - answer.
Vietnamese proverb
A leech clings to a man's leg, let him rip it off.
Vietnamese proverb
A non-drinker doesn't know how good hangover water tastes.
Japanese proverb
So that's... the Japs, too ???
... I never would have guessed.
So that's... the japs, too ???
as they say on youtube: our video answer!
ZS: You should know what you did! In the heat of the moment I showed both videos to my wife, my wife has absolutely no understanding of electronics. But after watching the video, even she was able to understand that this is the woman in overalls with a box all day doing crap for a good wage. My wife said in a fit of temper: why did you show me that? I was still hoping that we will catch up with everyone, we are a great nation.
In general, you, Sanek, have killed patriotism in our family.... ))))))))
So you've killed the patriotism in our family, Sanek.... ))))))))
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