Interesting and Humour - page 1086
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- The sword.
- Well, that's it for you, sir. I choose the pistol.
Nice shorts. )))
- What do you think you're doing!?
- Oh, I'm sorry, I got off on the wrong foot. Do you believe in God?
Nice shorts. )))
is that a nappy?
is it a weight loss belt?
is that a hoop off her head?
is it the tape she was taped to the chair?
C.P., we've got kids watching...........
...
PP. we're the ones the kids are watching..........
And she looks at herself like she was a man a minute ago...