Interesting and Humour - page 1086

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- Sir, I challenge you to a duel, do you choose pistol or sword?
- The sword.
- Well, that's it for you, sir. I choose the pistol.
 
 

Nice shorts. )))

 
- Hello! Sign over your flat to me.
- What do you think you're doing!?
- Oh, I'm sorry, I got off on the wrong foot. Do you believe in God?
 
Talex:

Nice shorts. )))

is that a nappy?

is it a weight loss belt?

is that a hoop off her head?

is it the tape she was taped to the chair?

C.P., we've got kids watching...........

 
 
Vladon:

...

PP. we're the ones the kids are watching..........

And what do they see when they look? An aunt is standing there in unusual shorts. Maybe she is going to the beach (there are palm trees outside, it's hot). You can see a lot more than that on beaches. For instance, there is just a thread and nothing. ))) It's just our body. )))
 
And she looks at herself like she was a man a minute ago...
 
newdigital:
And she looks at herself like she was a man a minute ago...
She's tying a knot in her shirt. )))
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