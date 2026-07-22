Interesting and Humour - page 2851

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Yury Reshetov:
Send the aliens away!
Karputov Vladimir:
Do not gather at the bus stop for more than 8 people.
glebon:

That's right!

Maybe they should also paint a plate....

So you all would be eaten by aliens for such answers.

And I answered correctly, and in my case the aliens would have been ruined for sure.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
You all would have been eaten by aliens for answering like that.

But I answered correctly, and in my case, the aliens would definitely be screwed.
There is another way! Feed the most poisonous one, then you get a bonus plate.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
You'd all be eaten by aliens for answering that.

I gave the right answer, and in my case, the aliens would definitely get eaten.

No, you're good. No doubt about it.

Put on a tinfoil hat, grab some New Year's Eve sweets, go on a NEO fishing trip, go to Holland...

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
You'd all be eaten by aliens for that kind of answer.

It's a lot easier to talk than to talk.

Just let them poke their noses in.

 
Yury Reshetov:

It's not like they're talking out of their asses.

Just let them come.

And we'll take everything of value, you riddlers...

 
Server Muradasilov:
You've been waiting for the bus for ages, and suddenly a flying saucer hovers over the bus stop from out of nowhere. You and nine other frozen passengers are abducted by aliens, representatives of a super advanced civilisation.
Once on the ship, you and your shipmates learn that the aliens have no intention of either making contact with you or studying you - they just want to eat you. But there's a complication - the laws of their civilisation strictly forbid the eating of highly intelligent creatures. There is a collective sigh of relief. But don't rejoice just yet.
To determine your level of intelligence, the aliens put you to the test. You are lined up in a single line by height, facing the lowest person. That is, each of you can only see the people in front of you.
You are not allowed to turn around or turn sideways.
Each person is randomly put a white or a black cap on their head, and you do not know how many white caps and how many black ones there are.
Then the test begins. Each person, in turn, has to say what colour cap he/she is wearing - from the highest to the lowest.
You are not allowed to say any other words than "white" and "black" or give signals in any other way (volume, intonation, gestures, etc). And at least nine out of ten answers must be correct - otherwise you'll be deemed as insufficiently highly organised creatures and eaten. Before the test, you have five minutes to discuss the solution with your team.

What strategy can guarantee nine correct answers and save you all?
 
glebon:

And we'll take everything of value, you enigmatic yahoos...

A pussy with a temper
 

- Who?

- A horse in an overcoat!

He's real!

A horse in an overcoat!

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Alexey Busygin:
A pussy with a temper.
I can't question your scientific authority, but what about the hoofed goats, becauseDeer, Moose, Zubr, a selectionoflargehoofed animals is not right for Father Christmas to have
 
Karputov Vladimir:

- Who?

- A horse in an overcoat!

He's real!

Yeah! Cockroaches wear fur coats in this cold!
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