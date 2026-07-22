Interesting and Humour - page 2851
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Send the aliens away!
Do not gather at the bus stop for more than 8 people.
That's right!
Maybe they should also paint a plate....
And I answered correctly, and in my case the aliens would have been ruined for sure.
You all would have been eaten by aliens for answering like that.
But I answered correctly, and in my case, the aliens would definitely be screwed.
You'd all be eaten by aliens for answering that.
I gave the right answer, and in my case, the aliens would definitely get eaten.
No, you're good. No doubt about it.
Put on a tinfoil hat, grab some New Year's Eve sweets, go on a NEO fishing trip, go to Holland...
You'd all be eaten by aliens for that kind of answer.
It's a lot easier to talk than to talk.
Just let them poke their noses in.
It's not like they're talking out of their asses.
Just let them come.
And we'll take everything of value, you riddlers...
And we'll take everything of value, you enigmatic yahoos...
- Who?
- A horse in an overcoat!
He's real!
A pussy with a temper.
- Who?
- A horse in an overcoat!
He's real!