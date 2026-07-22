Interesting and Humour - page 3153
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ufologists from the MexicoGeek project, using Google Earth, have discovered a spider the size of a bus. The insect was found on an unidentified island, basking in the sun at the time.
Renowned ufologist Scott Waring, who helped make the video of the giant spider public, says the footage is just further evidence of how little science knows about the super-large insect species that live on ocean shores. He cautions that perhaps the next time you go out fishing, anyone could become a spider dinner and extreme caution should be exercised.
It is also suspected that it could be a giant crab rather than a spider.
But many in the world doubt the veracity of this video. Usually when ufologists post something like this, they include Google Maps or Googl Earth coordinates of the locations shown in the photo or video. All this is done so that those who doubt could check for themselves, that is, the coordinates indicate the credibility.
In this case there is no coordinates data and it is impossible to say for sure if the spider is real or it is someone`s fake, as it is not even known in what part of the world the ufologists found this huge insect.
A huge spider or crab has been spotted on Google Earth maps
http://www.dreamsofdali.net
Go inside and beyond Dalí’s painting Archeological Reminiscence of Millet’s Angelus and explore the world of the surrealist master like never before. Experience Dreams of Dalí in the special exhibit Disney & Dalí: Architects of the Imagination at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, or at dreamsofdali.org. Opens January 23, 2016.
Which is to be expected
It may not yet be suitable for building a space lift, but there are plenty of other applications.
The world's largest single-walled carbon nanotube production is working in Akademgorodok, Novosibirsk >>>
Пилотная промышленная установка синтеза одностенных углеродных нанотрубок «Graphetron 1.0» установлена в Центре наномодифицированных материалов Технопарка Новосибирского Академгородка, в научно-исследовательском центре компании OCSiAl. Компания выпускает нанотрубки под брендом TUBALL. Материал используется в производстве резины, красок и покрытий, аккумуляторов нового поколения и т. д.
The Graphetron 1.0 machine created by Siberian scientists currently synthesises more than 80% of all single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) produced in the world. In 2017, the new Graphetron 50 machine is scheduled to be launched, which will increase production volumes by a factor of six. The technology for the synthesis of SWCNTs has been developed by a team of scientists led by RAS corresponding member Mikhail Rudolfovich Predtechensky at OCSiAl.
Specialists are actively conducting exploratory research and working on technologies for producing new materials with nanotubes, using the capabilities of the Materials Prototyping Center, which includes 150 units of the most modern equipment. Mikhail Predtechensky's team managed to increase the strength of plastics several times and dramatically increase the thermal conductivity of substances. They have also created rubbers, composites, thermoplastics and reactoplastics with electrically conductive properties. SWCNTs have been successfully used in electrochemical current sources: scientists have managed to increase the lifetime and capacity of lithium-ion batteries and simultaneously reduce their charging time by several times.
OCSiAl website>>>>
//---
Read more in theOCSiAl presentation:
It may not yet be suitable for building a space lift, but there are plenty of other applications.
It's quicker to get to a space catapult than a lift. The railgun is a new way to deliver cargo into orbit