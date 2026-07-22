Interesting and Humour - page 935

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Mischek:

I used to write the same to a fellow expert :)

And this is his phrase "we've done some tests and want to make some small changes" that put me into orbit after half a year :)

 
 

art historians will love it

 
TheXpert:

And skiers are cooler than snowboarders (c)

 
 

It looks like sales are in the toilet.

It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.

"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.

 

Maxim Gorky weep, weep a lot in the coffin

Cover of the novel Mother, published in South America

 

Mischek

It looks like sales are in the toilet.

It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.

"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.

Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8.

 
Contender:

Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8 very well

especially with the price of their tablets.
 
Contender:

Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8 very well

watched it without sound... the dancing was impressive.
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