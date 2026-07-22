Interesting and Humour - page 935
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I used to write the same to a fellow expert :)
And this is his phrase "we've done some tests and want to make some small changes" that put me into orbit after half a year :)
art historians will love it
And skiers are cooler than snowboarders (c)
It looks like sales are in the toilet.
It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.
"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.
Maxim Gorky weep, weep a lot in the coffin
Cover of the novel Mother, published in South America
Mischek
It looks like sales are in the toilet.
It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.
"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.
Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8.
Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8 very well
Looks like M$ is not selling Win'8 very well