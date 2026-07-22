Interesting and Humour - page 2811
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Such a patch in the road will last a little longer. I've seen hot asphalt poured right into a puddle in the rain a few times.
"55-year-old woman, mother of three programmers, asks for someone not psychotic to teach her the internet."
I was just watching a movie there...
Eugene (06:08:12 2/05/2013)
Which one?
DialSoft (06:09:03 2/05/2013)
'The Fly' is called... Tough.
Eugene (06:09:31 2/05/2013)
Never seen
Eugene (06:09:43 2/05/2013)
What's it about?
DialSoft (06:10:14 2/05/2013)
It shows that md5 hash check when transferring large files sometimes plays a fatal role...
Yeah, I'm not surprised, I'm just surprised.)
Yeah, I'm not so much surprised, I'm just freaking out.)
Man, you read my mind, just today I was wondering how it would be to get up to the 160th floor on foot when the lights go out.
And 28 ugh, when you have to take a piss, it's not like you're gonna break records. Well, because of my age, that's cool!