Interesting and Humour - page 3173
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Cheburashka, the main character of national animation, turns 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html
It's a good idea to release a domestic version of Pokemon Go by this date.
Catch Cheburashka among the people.
Crocodiles - in public places.
The Muzzleballs amongst motorists.
And the Bugs are everywhere!
It's a good idea to release a domestic version of Pokémon Go by this date.
Catch: Cheburashka - among the people.
Crocodiles in public places.
Muzzleballs amongst motorists.
And there's Barabashek everywhere!
I'm a little sorry to hear about the bugaboo.
Cheburashka, Crocodile Gena, Murzilka are cheerful, but Babarabashka is always sad and lonely.
Just like Poshtalon Pechkin, he should be presented with a bicycle, to ride it in the streets, otherwise he always sits in his hut, making scares and clattering noises.
It's even a little pathetic.
Chewburachka, Crocodile Gena, Murzilka are cheerful - but Barabashka is always sad and lonely.
He should be given a bicycle, like Postman Pechkin, to ride in the streets, otherwise he always sits in his hut, scaring and rattling.
Why would he be sad? He is very cheerful character. Read:"Boots blazing with cheerful flames".
- Gotta run to the shop and I've washed my skirt.
Husband:
- Put mine on.
Scotland. Wife:
- Gotta run to the shop and I've washed my skirt.
Husband:
- Put mine on.
Russian company Spirit enters the market with new product "Videomost" >>>
По его словам, «ВидеоМост» готов к внедрению в любой организации для обеспечения ежедневных коммуникаций, его пользователям не нужно устанавливать дорогостоящие терминалы на каждое рабочее место и использовать выделенные каналы связи. Например, в видеоконференцию «ВидеоМост» пользователь может войти с настольного компьютера, планшета или смартфона. При этом решение гарантирует каждому пользователю максимальное качество видео- и аудиокоммуникаций даже в том числе, если кто-то пользуется сетью Wi-Fi в обычном кафе. Одновременно у системы есть широкий дополнительный функционал: можно не только проводить крупные видеоконференции, до 300 участников, но использовать дополнительные инструменты для совместной работы с документами, проведения опросов, голосований, демонстрации материалов и т. д.
Is there a difference between men's and women's skirts?
Unlike traditional women's skirts, the kilt has a very simple construction. The kilt is made from a single strip of fabric that is seventy centimetres wide and two to eight yards long. The middle of the material is gathered into an accordion. As a result, the length of the cut should be reduced to a size equal to one and a half turns around the customer's waist. It is worth taking into account that on each side of the fabric there should be an even section. When putting on the kilt, the pleats are placed at the back. Straight pieces of fabric are superimposed in front of each other, obtaining the so-called apron (apron).
There are four obligatory items that must be worn with the kilt. The men's tartan skirt must be accompanied by gaiters. The beret sewn from the same fabric as the kilt must be present. Another must-have accessory is the kiltpin. This sword-shaped object traditionally decorated with Celtic runes.
The kiltpin must have a purse on the front. It is usually sewn from leather and then decorated with fur, fringe or metal. Under the weight of this bag, the kilt skirt remains as static as possible in a strong wind or when walking.
Parable
At a construction site they ask the workers what they are doing:
One. I earn money.
The second. I lay bricks.
The third. I'm building a temple.
The first one doesn't care if he builds or destroys. He'll do whatever you want for an altar.
The second one does not care what to build: a temple wall or a prison. There is no aim.
It is very easy to direct the first one in any direction. It is more difficult with the second one because he needs bricks. But it is impossible to do anything with the third one: he will go in only one direction - to build a temple.
And what if the first one manages the state?
A harmonious state requires all three, only the first must not even be given the right to vote.