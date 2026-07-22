Interesting and Humour - page 1991

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sergeev:
he's moonlighting as an anti-tank hedgehog there :)
 

artmedia70:


 
newdigital:
  • Business is business
  • Boyfriend buddy
  • Briefing - flyer
  • Variety - variety
  • Size - size
  • Sealed - impenetrable.
  • Hypothetical.
  • Goalkeeper - goalkeeper
  • Humanity - humanity
  • diver - diver
  • Digest - review
  • debate - debate
  • devaluation - devaluation
  • demonstration - display
  • destructive - destructive
  • detailed - detailed
  • dialogue - conversation
  • director - manager
  • Discomfort - discomfort
  • Discussion - discussion, dispute
  • Differentiation - division
  • Dominate - to dominate, overrule.
  • duel - duel
  • Image - image.
  • import - importation
  • trader - merchant
  • Compensation - compensation.
  • Comfort - convenience.
  • Continent - continent.
  • Contract - contract
  • legitimate - legal
  • Deposit - contribution
  • Liquidation - destruction
  • Linguist - linguist.
  • Lifting - skin tightening
  • Natural - natural
  • negative - negative.
  • Leveling - leveling
  • Service - service
  • Symposium - meeting
  • Symptom - symptom
  • theme - subject
  • Tolerance - tolerance
  • Tomato - tomato
  • Transformation - transformation
  • Chief - head
  • Shopping - shopping
  • Show - spectacle
  • Export - export
  • Embryo - foetus
  • Era - chronology
  • Jurisprudence is jurisprudence.

And batilions? I don't get that shit. In our youth, they were just women's boots.

Now the battalions of fire are asking for...

 
Yoschik:
Listen to what the big boys are telling you, anti-tank hedgehog.
 
artmedia70:
Listen to what the big boys are telling you, anti-tank hedgehog.
 
 
 
"It was good when I was a kid: you wrapped tinsel around a tree, climbed under a tree, ate a tangerine, and you were in a fairy tale! Nowadays, you don't know what to wrap, where to climb, and what to eat, at least to get in the New Year's mood.
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