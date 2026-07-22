Interesting and Humour - page 1991
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he's moonlighting as an anti-tank hedgehog there :)
http://www.elfyourself.com/
artmedia70:
And batilions? I don't get that shit. In our youth, they were just women's boots.
Now the battalions of fire are asking for...
Listen to what the big boys are telling you, anti-tank hedgehog.