Interesting and Humour - page 1506
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♪ I'm thinking of the high ♪
♪ I'm attracted to the high ♪
♪ but I can't make up my mind ♪
cause short is okay too
sonyushka, 19.02.2010
Bitcoins are bad, that's for sure.
♪ and there's a cult vibe about them ♪
I'd rather invest in forex.
♪ no one's getting pissed there ♪)
peter misled larisa
♪ today, I carefully led her on ♪
♪ for once not bad at all ♪
♪ she confessed to the girls ♪
vera, 27.01.2010
Not every speculator then...
And how ridiculous it seemed to all
A solitary dilettante
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has appointed the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute (NAMI) as the sole executor of a pilot project to develop a domestic limousine for top officials. A decree to that effect was signed by the head of the government today. The institute will have to create a series of cars based on a single modular platform. It is expected that, apart from top officials, the new cars will be used by other domestic civil servants.
I did not even know we had such an institute. Explain to me, why should an institute create a whole project? When you could just outsource it to a car company? These days, even the Chinese have learned how to make good cars. Can't we? Do we need a whole lot of scientific research?
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has appointed the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute (NAMI) as the sole executor of a pilot project to develop a domestic limousine for top officials. A decree to that effect was signed by the head of the government today. The institute will have to create a series of cars based on a single modular platform. It is expected that, apart from top officials, the new cars will be used by other domestic civil servants.
I did not even know we had such an institute. Explain to me, why should an institute create a whole project? When you could just outsource it to a car company? These days, even the Chinese have learned how to make good cars. Can't we? Do we need a whole lot of scientific research?
NAMI has been around since the Soviet era.
The UK Institute for Social and Economic Research has published the results of a study calculating the profits of legalising marijuana. The scientists concluded that legalisation and taxation of cannabis would raise more than £1.25 billion for the budget
Now we know exactly what British scientists are smoking).
NAMI has been around since the days of the USSR.