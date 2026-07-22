Interesting and Humour - page 1506

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MetaDriver:
♪ I'm thinking of the high ♪
♪ I'm attracted to the high ♪
♪ but I can't make up my mind ♪
cause short is okay too
sonyushka, 19.02.2010

Bitcoins are bad, that's for sure.

♪ and there's a cult vibe about them ♪

I'd rather invest in forex.

♪ no one's getting pissed there ♪)


 
MetaDriver:
peter misled larisa
♪ today, I carefully led her on ♪
♪ for once not bad at all ♪
♪ she confessed to the girls ♪
vera, 27.01.2010
Calling himself an author
Not every speculator then...
And how ridiculous it seemed to all
A solitary dilettante
 
peripatetikos:

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has appointed the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute (NAMI) as the sole executor of a pilot project to develop a domestic limousine for top officials. A decree to that effect was signed by the head of the government today. The institute will have to create a series of cars based on a single modular platform. It is expected that, apart from top officials, the new cars will be used by other domestic civil servants.

I did not even know we had such an institute. Explain to me, why should an institute create a whole project? When you could just outsource it to a car company? These days, even the Chinese have learned how to make good cars. Can't we? Do we need a whole lot of scientific research?

NAMI has been around since the Soviet era.

[Deleted]  
Contender:

NAMI has been around since the days of the USSR.

About the USSR, that's understandable. Nowadays, what is it for? In theory, merchants should be interested in improving the quality of goods and should therefore invest in research. But with us it is just the same as always. We have not gone far from the USSR.
 
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