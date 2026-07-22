Interesting and Humour - page 523
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I think those who have ceased to exist in this life - they don't give a damn about our problems - to eat, to sleep, to be entertained.
............... The sense of what 'I' am - all the time. ))
............., but illusory. :)
Illusions are the most stable thing in this universe.
............., but illusory. :)
Illusions are the most stable thing in this universe.
What a mess we've come to! Even the dogs are already mimicking bears! It's an outrage! )))
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