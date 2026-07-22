Interesting and Humour - page 523

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vspexp:

I think those who have ceased to exist in this life - they don't give a damn about our problems - to eat, to sleep, to be entertained.

And I think that those who were, are those who are now. That is, it makes no difference whether 'I' am the one who is now, or 'I' am the one who will be after me. The feeling that 'I' am is there - all the time. ))
 
tol64:
............... The sense of what 'I' am - all the time. ))

............., but illusory. :)

Illusions are the most stable thing in this universe.

 
MetaDriver:

............., but illusory. :)

Illusions are the most stable thing in this universe.

Yes, it's hard to disagree with that. ))) That's why the most profitable business is illusion. Those who know how to present them are the most successful businessmen. )))
 
 
tol64:


 
 

What a mess we've come to! Even the dogs are already mimicking bears! It's an outrage! )))


 
 
tol64:

STREET BATTLE | .....
Cool!
 
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