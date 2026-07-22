Interesting and Humour - page 3705
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That's what I think.)
If I always thought right, I'd have been a billionaire by now.
I wonder if becoming a billionaire is the dream limit for modern programmers. Or there are those who have more lofty and noble goals? Or maybe the 3rd option: lofty and noble goals are set by those who understand that to become a billionaire they do not have enough energy and intellect?
What?
I told you cryptocurrencies are evil :)
Global hack: Hackers attack organizations and agencies in dozens of countries
I wonder if becoming a billionaire is the dream limit for modern programmers. Or there are those who have more lofty and noble goals? Or maybe Option 3: lofty and noble goals are set by those who realize that to become a billionaire they do not have enough energy and intelligence?
I have a goal to collect 600 thousand rubles for a fence for a cemetery, and I can't think where to get it. The goal seems to be lofty, but it is limited by money (
I guess that's the limit of my dreams.
Everything comes down to money, even the burial will be for money.
I told you cryptocurrencies are evil :)
Google it.)
I have the task of collecting 600 thousand rubles for a fence for a cemetery, but I can't think of where to get it. The goal seems lofty, but it's all about money (
you could consider it the limit of my dreams.
It's all about money, even the burial will be for money.
Invest your money in taxes, I hear they're going to go up very soon!
I live a closed life, live quietly, not disturbing neighbours...
But I always help out, of course, if the proceeds are large!
The cyberpocalypse is knocking on the door
Spain's largest telecommunications network has collapsed, Britain's health care system has been paralysed, the computer networks of the Russian Interior Ministry have been attacked, Asia, South and North America are feverish, and Germany's railway control systems have been hacked. It turns out that our entire perfectly computerized world can end overnight. And here it is appropriate to remember that some time ago a huge amount of cyberweapons, i.e. viruses, worms and other electronic stuff was stolen from the basements of American security services and placed in the open access.
Here's the full version
The cyberpocalypse is knocking on the door
Spain's largest telecommunications network has collapsed, Britain's health care system has been paralysed, the computer networks of the Russian Interior Ministry have been attacked, Asia, South and North America are feverish, and Germany's railway control systems have been hacked. It turns out that our entire perfectly computerized world can end overnight. And here it is appropriate to remember that some time ago a huge amount of cyberweapons, i.e. viruses, worms and other electronic stuff was stolen from the basements of American security services and placed in the open access.
Here is the full version
We have survived the end of the world more than once.
At the same time, we have survived the destruction of legends with a flat earth and whales supporting the earth. And the Vatican and other inventors of opium were surprised to learn that the earth is round.
We will survive the cyber-apocalypse
p.s.
theend of the world is off the table https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3724#comment_5038215