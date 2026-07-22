Interesting and Humour - page 3705

New comment
 
Комбинатор:

That's what I think.)

If I always thought right, I'd have been a billionaire by now.


I wonder if becoming a billionaire is the dream limit for modern programmers. Or there are those who have more lofty and noble goals? Or maybe the 3rd option: lofty and noble goals are set by those who understand that to become a billionaire they do not have enough energy and intellect?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What?

 

I told you cryptocurrencies are evil :)

Хакеры атаковали компьютеры МВД России
Хакеры атаковали компьютеры МВД России
  • 2017.05.12
  • Ольга Чурсина
  • life.ru
Киберпреступники атаковали компьютерную сеть Министерства внутренних дел России — ИСОД, или Единую систему информационно-аналитического обеспечения деятельности. Все подключённые к ней компьютеры, до последнего отдела, оказались заблокированными. На рабочем столе отразилось послание...
 

Global hack: Hackers attack organizations and agencies in dozens of countries

Hackers attacked a number of key institutions around the world on Friday, including the UK's National Health System (NHS), Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, Russian mobile phone operator Megafon and other major organisations. Megafon shut down part of its computer network as a result of the cyber attack. The computers were attacked with ransomware-type malware - hackers are now demanding a ransom for providing access to data encrypted with the virus. RT is broadcasting live
 
khorosh:

I wonder if becoming a billionaire is the dream limit for modern programmers. Or there are those who have more lofty and noble goals? Or maybe Option 3: lofty and noble goals are set by those who realize that to become a billionaire they do not have enough energy and intelligence?

I have a goal to collect 600 thousand rubles for a fence for a cemetery, and I can't think where to get it. The goal seems to be lofty, but it is limited by money (

I guess that's the limit of my dreams.

Everything comes down to money, even the burial will be for money.

 
Server Muradasilov:

I told you cryptocurrencies are evil :)

negligence, someone will be punished
 

Google it.)


[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I have the task of collecting 600 thousand rubles for a fence for a cemetery, but I can't think of where to get it. The goal seems lofty, but it's all about money (

you could consider it the limit of my dreams.

It's all about money, even the burial will be for money.

Invest your money in taxes, I hear they're going to go up very soon!

I live a closed life, live quietly, not disturbing neighbours...
But I always help out, of course, if the proceeds are large!

 

The cyberpocalypse is knocking on the door


Spain's largest telecommunications network has collapsed, Britain's health care system has been paralysed, the computer networks of the Russian Interior Ministry have been attacked, Asia, South and North America are feverish, and Germany's railway control systems have been hacked. It turns out that our entire perfectly computerized world can end overnight. And here it is appropriate to remember that some time ago a huge amount of cyberweapons, i.e. viruses, worms and other electronic stuff was stolen from the basements of American security services and placed in the open access.


Here's the full version

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

The cyberpocalypse is knocking on the door


Spain's largest telecommunications network has collapsed, Britain's health care system has been paralysed, the computer networks of the Russian Interior Ministry have been attacked, Asia, South and North America are feverish, and Germany's railway control systems have been hacked. It turns out that our entire perfectly computerized world can end overnight. And here it is appropriate to remember that some time ago a huge amount of cyberweapons, i.e. viruses, worms and other electronic stuff was stolen from the basements of American security services and placed in the open access.


Here is the full version

We have survived the end of the world more than once.

At the same time, we have survived the destruction of legends with a flat earth and whales supporting the earth. And the Vatican and other inventors of opium were surprised to learn that the earth is round.

We will survive the cyber-apocalypse

p.s.

theend of the world is off the table https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3724#comment_5038215

Интересное и Юмор
Интересное и Юмор
  • 2017.05.14
  • www.mql5.com
Форум алго-трейдеров MQL5
1...369836993700370137023703370437053706370737083709371037113712...4979
New comment