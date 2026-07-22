Interesting and Humour - page 259

New comment
 

 

Exactly fifty-eight years ago (though it was a Tuesday), on April 13, 1954, William John Clifton Hailey recorded "Rock Around the Clock", labeled on the record as a foxtrot. But we know that they only called it a foxtrot because they were trying to fit something new, untitled, into the existing framework. And, yes, that's the day rock'n'roll was born.

 
 
Russian language test
 
Mathemat:
Russian language test

Me:

"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really great result!"

 
abolk:

Me:

"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really good result!"

Cool, I didn't even understand the question in the middle (!)

It's not fair to guess, it's not fair. In short, banana.

 
 
13 out of 14. Who can explain why a sentence in 11 is considered a compound sentence? It's a marasmus, it's just the subject being duplicated.
 
TheXpert: 13 out of 14. Who can explain why in the 11th sentence it's considered a conjunctive? That's ridiculous, it's just the subject being duplicated.

What is it if it's not a compound clause?

I assumed that a comma is needed :) And the last option obviously doesn't fit.

Honestly, I'm not good with the rules.

1...252253254255256257258259260261262263264265266...4979
New comment