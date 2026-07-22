Interesting and Humour - page 259
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Exactly fifty-eight years ago (though it was a Tuesday), on April 13, 1954, William John Clifton Hailey recorded "Rock Around the Clock", labeled on the record as a foxtrot. But we know that they only called it a foxtrot because they were trying to fit something new, untitled, into the existing framework. And, yes, that's the day rock'n'roll was born.
Russian language test
Me:
"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really great result!"
Me:
"It is our pleasure to inform you that you are in the minority! But this time, that's great! There are probably 10% of Russians like you who really know Russian. So, congratulations, that's a really good result!"
Cool, I didn't even understand the question in the middle (!)
It's not fair to guess, it's not fair. In short, banana.
What is it if it's not a compound clause?
I assumed that a comma is needed :) And the last option obviously doesn't fit.
Honestly, I'm not good with the rules.