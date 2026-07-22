Interesting and Humour - page 1299
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So? They don't write software for iOS?
They write. And they will work on iOS . And iOS can only run on apple, legally.
So what's the problem? :) The cost of the iPad's not in the budget :) ?
No one understands this tender.) This is bullshit.
Has anyone seen a stationary arm? No? Maybe a hundred million dollars was invested in it.
In general, a month of full-time development by a team of 15 iOS developers will cost about 100 thousand dollars. This is if you do not go through middlemen. You still need a manager(s), a designer(s), testers again. A project to get the project off the ground, a process to set up...
The video is correct in short :)
I do not know what it will be mastered (:) but do not talk about 100% theft, not knowing what it means. Dude probably does not want to use Teamviewer for free ))))).
Gazprom kicks back through Apple)
Has anyone seen a stationary arm? No? Maybe a hundred million dollars was invested in it.
In general, a month of full-time development by a team of 15 iOS developers will cost about 100 thousand dollars. This is if you do not go through middlemen. You also need a manager(s), a designer(s), testers again. A project to get the project off the ground, a process to set up...
This is the right video :)
I do not know what it will be mastered (:) but do not talk about 100% theft without knowing what it means. Well apparently the dude does not want to use Teamviewer for free )))))
Roughly 520 days for everything.
If you want, I'll send you the terms of reference.
essentially a software tender for iPad 2 or later
Oh, what a spunky discussion.
Maybe Mr Miller doesn't know that it's cheaper to paint a machine with khokhloma ? Let him hire Simachev , at least he has experience in "designing his own iphon".
if you want, I'll post the terms of reference.
No, I'm just trying to stay on topic. It's just that for most people around here, the news is "an iPad for 100 bucks." And no one wants to get into it.
It's okay, I'm just trying to stay on topic. It's just that to most people around here, the news is "an iPad for a hundred bucks." And no one wants to get into it.