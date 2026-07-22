Interesting and Humour - page 2809

New comment
 

Terminators today



Best commentary:

Rusting slowly.

 

Thanks toAlexander Antoshkin- a song about SPAM:

 

It looks like forex.

[Deleted]  
I suggested the programmers get a road sign label, or a smiley face, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, what do you say, everyone is so mathematical
 

Towards a road topic


 
Funny about kitchens - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fpiw9YF5D60
Forex broker - СМОТРЕТЬ С СУБТИТРАМИ!
Forex broker - СМОТРЕТЬ С СУБТИТРАМИ!
  • 2015.03.31
  • www.youtube.com
Откровенный рассказ сотрудника "кухни" о том, как там всё устроено.
 
.
Колумбия заявила о находке испанского корабля с сокровищами на миллиарды долларов
Колумбия заявила о находке испанского корабля с сокровищами на миллиарды долларов
  • 2015.12.05
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 5 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Колумбийские власти сообщили, что обнаружили затонувшие обломки старинного испанского корабля, на котором предположительно находятся сокровища, стоимость которых по нынешним временам может достигать миллиардов долларов. Президент Колумбии Хуан Мануэль Сантос заявил, что...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
I wonder who will claim the treasure first, the Spanish, the British or the states
 
Alexey Busygin:
I wonder who will claim the treasure first, the Spanish, the British or the states
What's the states got to do with it?
 
Дмитрий:
What has the U.S. got to do with it?

The same ones they use to democratize the east).

There has been a lot of treasure being found lately. They need to legalize the loot in the east somehow ))

1...280228032804280528062807280828092810281128122813281428152816...4979
New comment