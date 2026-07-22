Interesting and Humour - page 2809
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Terminators today
Best commentary:
Rusting slowly.
Thanks toAlexander Antoshkin- a song about SPAM:
It looks like forex.
Towards a road topic
.
I wonder who will claim the treasure first, the Spanish, the British or the states
What has the U.S. got to do with it?
The same ones they use to democratize the east).
There has been a lot of treasure being found lately. They need to legalize the loot in the east somehow ))