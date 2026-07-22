Interesting and Humour - page 1270

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TheXpert:

Here the difference is not so crucial. You can even compare approaches:


China ?

Not southern, there is also a lot of fish there, the further north, the less fish and more spices, also bullshit))

 
Silent:

It would probably work for us too.

Here, I remembered the jar. Just in case. Just in case we get one :)

It's not Japanese either...

 
 

Mischek:

Watch the direction:

Then Iran, North Korea, Batska Luka and then... :)
 

Yolkin's caricature )). // old caricature

 
 

Good night


 
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