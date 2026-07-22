Interesting and Humour - page 1270
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Here the difference is not so crucial. You can even compare approaches:
China ?
Not southern, there is also a lot of fish there, the further north, the less fish and more spices, also bullshit))
It would probably work for us too.
Here, I remembered the jar. Just in case. Just in case we get one :)
It's not Japanese either...
Mischek:
Watch the direction:
Yolkin's caricature )). // old caricature
Good night