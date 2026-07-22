Interesting and Humour - page 2388
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St. Petersburg, Vosstaniya str.
Today is the anniversary of Tsoi's death.
Have a great day!
I'm free.)
I've been unbanned.
I'm free.)
I've been unbanned.
Did you have a good holiday? )
I didn't get tired.)
Yeah, well, as they say: "******* is not a bag to haul. " )))
the asterisks are kind of... I don't get it.
You must have run out of letters in your Windows, you should reinstall it, or soon there will be only stars instead of text.
the asterisks are kind of... I don't get it.
...
There you go. Practice. Everything should make more sense after this. ;)
Yeah, well, as they say: "******* is not a bag to haul. " )))