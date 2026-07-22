Interesting and Humour - page 2388

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St. Petersburg, Vosstaniya str.

 

Today is the anniversary of Tsoi's death.

Биография Цоя Виктора Робертовича
Биография Цоя Виктора Робертовича
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Детство Виктор Цой родился в Ленинграде 21 июня 1962 года в необычной семье преподавателя физкультуры Валентины Васильевны Цой и инженера Роберта Максимовича Цоя. Родители настолько были разные люди, что было вообще непонятно, как они жили вместе. Братьев и сестер у Виктора не было. Он был русским наполовину: мать русская, коренная ленинградка...
 

Have a great day!

 

I'm free.)

I've been unbanned.

 
Mischek:

I'm free.)

I've been unbanned.

Did you have a good time? )
 
tol64:
Did you have a good holiday? )
I wasn't tired.)
 
Mischek:
I didn't get tired.)
Yeah, well, as they say: "******* is not a bag to haul. " )))
 
tol64:
Yeah, well, as they say: "******* is not a bag to haul. " )))

the asterisks are kind of... I don't get it.

You must have run out of letters in your Windows, you should reinstall it, or soon there will be only stars instead of text.

 
Mischek:

the asterisks are kind of... I don't get it.

...

There you go. Practice. Everything should make more sense after this. ;)

 
tol64:
Yeah, well, as they say: "******* is not a bag to haul. " )))
I've been sacking this morning, no time for "******."
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