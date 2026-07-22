Interesting and Humour - page 585
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http://pervakov.livejournal.com/2264305.html
A notice hangs up: "No littering, no spitting. The fine is 10 roubles.
The boy to the girl:
- Spit, it's my treat.
- The fluffy, fat one's mine!
Well, there's nothing to do. Girlfriend gets the scumbag one.
They meet again the next day.
- Listen, this homeless guy turned out to be such an amazing guy: he's got me both in the alley and on the street! And how's your fancy Siberian?
- What's there to tell? All night long he took me out on the rooftops and told me how he froze my balls off in Siberia...!
- Buy me two droppers as well.
Husband comes back angry:
- I won't go to the pharmacy again. I ask the salesgirl for two condoms, she says:
- I don't have any. - I say:
- Then give me two droppers.
And she falls under the counter laughing hysterically.
- What's the matter with him?
- You see, there's a company on Earth called Microsoft...
Two Martians stand and watch as the rover, completely delirious, frantically waves its cameras and probes back and forth across the planet, buzzing frantically.
- What's the matter with him?
- You see, there's a company on Earth called Microsoft...