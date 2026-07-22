Interesting and Humour - page 285
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What were the flying saucers?
tell me whose music is on the end credits?
What were those flying saucers?
There are two possibilities. The first one is a trailer for a movie with plates.
Second, he ran out of patience watching us vote for Putin. He sent someone to us with the words "Burn to ashes", nothing can be fixed there.