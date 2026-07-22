Interesting and Humour - page 285

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Mischek:

What were the flying saucers?
 
Vinin:
What were the flying saucers?
The messengers of the end.
 
Mischek:

tell me whose music is on the end credits ?
 
sergeev:
tell me whose music is on the end credits?
Tchaikovsky, June from The Four Seasons.
 
Vinin:
What were those flying saucers?

There are two possibilities. The first one is a trailer for a movie with plates.

Second, he ran out of patience watching us vote for Putin. He sent someone to us with the words "Burn to ashes", nothing can be fixed there.

 
 
 
sergeev:


Zombieland
[Deleted]  
They just knew how to make songs, that's what councillors would do nowadays...... :-)
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