Interesting and Humour - page 1017

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In my neighbourhood, a group of young people have gone to a dumpling factory. They have been working for a few months now. And they love it.
 
newdigital:
In my neighbourhood, a group of young people have gone to a dumpling factory. They have been working for a few months now. And they love it.
Nature has everything in its place. ))
 

Cry.

I'm your piano you're my tuner

Our cot used to do shh shh shh shh

 
 
Mischek:
http://pikabu.ru/story/spustya_24_goda_1101042
I liked the Weasel Magic Black ad in the cammits... Has she really been wearing the same dress all 24 years?
 
moskitman:
I liked the ad for "Laska Magic Black" in the memos... Has she really been wearing the same dress for 24 years?

Why not, I have one jacket, I wear it once a year.)

Maybe her husband gave her this dress as a present and it's the only one she wears in these pictures.

 
moskitman:
Will there be strawberries or is it over?
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