Interesting and Humour - page 1017
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In my neighbourhood, a group of young people have gone to a dumpling factory. They have been working for a few months now. And they love it.
Cry.
I'm your piano you're my tuner
Our cot used to do shh shh shh shh
http://pikabu.ru/story/spustya_24_goda_1101042
I liked the ad for "Laska Magic Black" in the memos... Has she really been wearing the same dress for 24 years?
Why not, I have one jacket, I wear it once a year.)
Maybe her husband gave her this dress as a present and it's the only one she wears in these pictures.