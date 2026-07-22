Interesting and Humour - page 2232
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Interesting and Humorous
Silent, 2014.05.14 13:49In vino veritas
Red wine can have a very beneficial effect on the human body, but only under two conditions:
A young cask wine has very little alcohol, but is incredibly rich in all sorts of healthful substances!
But all commercial bottled wine contains substances for fermentation inhibition and preservation, which are commonly found in toilet flushing and disinfecting liquids. I don't think there can be any, even speculative, theoretical benefit to drinking fruit-flavoured toilet flushing liquid! What kind of brainless sheep does one have to be to seriously engage in research into the health benefits of drinking frankly shitty ink?
Red wine can have a very beneficial effect on the human body, but only if two conditions are met:
A young barrel wine has very little alcohol, but an incredible amount of health-giving substances!
But all commercial bottled wine contains substances for fermentation inhibition and preservation, usually found in toilet flushing and disinfecting liquids. I don't think there can be any, even speculative, theoretical benefit to drinking fruit-flavoured toilet-flushing liquid! What kind of brainless sheep does one have to be to seriously engage in research into the health benefits of drinking frankly shitty ink?
Verily, knowing that preservatives don't kill resveratrol with sirtuin.
Eh! Looking longingly at other scientists, you are suddenly amazed to find the very real religious priests singing mantras full of abstruse scientific verbiage!