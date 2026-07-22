Interesting and Humour - page 2232

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В сети набирает популярность видео с кошкой, спасшей ребенка от собаки
В сети набирает популярность видео с кошкой, спасшей ребенка от собаки
  • 2014.05.15
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 15 мая — РИА Новости. В интернете распространяется видеоролик, на котором четырехлетнего мальчика из Калифорнии спасла от нападения собаки домашняя кошка. Видео о кошке-защитнице в YouTube выложил отец ребенка, на которого набросилась соседская собака. За сутки его посмотрели более 5 миллионов раз. Начало ролика не предвещает ничего...
 
Hoverbike
Куда теперь мчит его ховербайк
Куда теперь мчит его ховербайк
  • 2014.05.15
  • Павел Котляр
  • www.gazeta.ru
Через три года в США начнут продавать ховербайки — «летающие мотоциклы». Стоить это чудо техники будет $85 тыс.
 
Anti-corruption expert
 
?!
Я спросил у Яндекса...: 10 забавных запросов недели о Киеве
Я спросил у Яндекса...: 10 забавных запросов недели о Киеве
  • kiev.vgorode.ua
О том, как сотрудники "Яндекса" ищут самые распространенные и необычные запросы Vgorode рассказала Алиса Недашковская, менеджер по связям с общественностью компании "Яндекс.Украина". - Существует несколько инструментов для работы со статистикой поисковых запросов. Прежде всего, это сервис "Просмотр слов", который находится в открытом доступе...
 
*
А вы знаете с чего "Электроника" в СССР скопировала свои электронные изделия?!
А вы знаете с чего "Электроника" в СССР скопировала свои электронные изделия?!
  • dubikvit.livejournal.com
Практически все, кто родился и вырос в СССР прекрасно помнят торговую марку «Электроника». Под этой маркой в советское время разными заводами выпускался…
 
 
<br / translate="no">

Red wine can have a very beneficial effect on the human body, but only under two conditions:

  1. If it is a young wine;
  2. If it is consumed directly from the wooden barrels in which it was made.

A young cask wine has very little alcohol, but is incredibly rich in all sorts of healthful substances!

But all commercial bottled wine contains substances for fermentation inhibition and preservation, which are commonly found in toilet flushing and disinfecting liquids. I don't think there can be any, even speculative, theoretical benefit to drinking fruit-flavoured toilet flushing liquid! What kind of brainless sheep does one have to be to seriously engage in research into the health benefits of drinking frankly shitty ink?

 
GODZILLA:

Red wine can have a very beneficial effect on the human body, but only if two conditions are met:

  1. If it is a young wine;
  2. If it is consumed directly from the wooden barrels in which it was made.

A young barrel wine has very little alcohol, but an incredible amount of health-giving substances!

But all commercial bottled wine contains substances for fermentation inhibition and preservation, usually found in toilet flushing and disinfecting liquids. I don't think there can be any, even speculative, theoretical benefit to drinking fruit-flavoured toilet-flushing liquid! What kind of brainless sheep does one have to be to seriously engage in research into the health benefits of drinking frankly shitty ink?

Apparently knowing that preservatives don't kill resveratrol and sirtuin.
 
Silent:
Verily, knowing that preservatives don't kill resveratrol with sirtuin.
Eh! When you look longingly at other scientists, you are suddenly amazed to find the very real religious priests singing mantras full of abstruse scientific verbiage!
 
GODZILLA:
Eh! Looking longingly at other scientists, you are suddenly amazed to find the very real religious priests singing mantras full of abstruse scientific verbiage!
Aaaabaaaaaaaaaalllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll!
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