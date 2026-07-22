Interesting and Humour - page 3405

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Floors of coins

 
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Хакеры взломали более 412 млн аккаунтов пользователей сайтов для взрослых
Хакеры взломали более 412 млн аккаунтов пользователей сайтов для взрослых
  • 2016.11.13
  • Денис Яковлев
  • life.ru
По данным Leakedsource.com, похищены 339 млн 774 тыс. 493 учётные записи пользователей сайта для супружеских измен и обмена партнёрами Adult Friend Finder, 62 млн 668 тыс. 630 аккаунтов сервиса видео-чатов Cams.com, 7 млн 176 тыс. 877 учётных записей пользователей журнала Penthouse и более 2,5 млн...
 

Formula E and Kinetik have announced the first driverless car racing championship, Roborace, for the upcoming autumn season. The same cars will not be driven by humans, but by software and algorithms - and the most efficient ones should win. The races will be held ahead of Formula E rounds in various countries, and they will also be shown on TV - the organisers are counting on an audience of millions.

http://www.f1news.ru/news/autosport-111094.html

Фотографии и подробности проекта Roborace
Фотографии и подробности проекта Roborace
  • 2016.03.31
  • Дмитрий Бухаров
  • www.f1news.ru
Мы писали о том, что в сезоне 2016-2017 года гонками поддержки электрической серии Формула Е станут соревнования беспилотных машин Roborace, и сегодня организаторы проекта представили внешний вид машин и назвали их создателя. Формула Е и компания Kinetik объявили о проведении первого чемпионата по гонкам машин без пилотов Roborace в стартующем...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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What's interesting about this site is that among the hacked accounts were those registered to US government and Pentagon emails))
 
Intel candies
 

T9 T10 T25

T-800:

T-800 Terminator
 
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Физики впервые получили устойчивые капли магнитной «квантовой жидкости»
Физики впервые получили устойчивые капли магнитной «квантовой жидкости»
  • 2016.11.14
  • nplus1.ru
Физики из Германии смогли впервые экспериментально получить капли «квантовой жидкости», состоящие из «магнитных» атомов диспрозия 164Dy , которые остаются стабильны некоторое время даже без использования оптических ловушек. По мнению авторов, такие системы являются хорошими модельными объектами для проверки различных современных физических...
 

Bad in Chinese:

bad [bùhǎo] buhao


Source: wayofasia.ruhttp://wayofasia.ru/articles/kitay/6-kitayskiy-yazyk/35-russko-kitayskiy-razgovornik.html
Русско-китайский разговорник с транскрипцией
Русско-китайский разговорник с транскрипцией
  • Olga_F
  • wayofasia.ru
Мы собрали в данном русско-китайском разговорнике самые востребованные фразы, которые могут пригодиться в поездке в Китай или просто при общении с китайцами. В транскрипции приводится написание произношения русскими буквами. Указывая транскрипцию, мы в некоторых случаях отходили от таблицы Палладия (общепринятой нормы написания китайских слогов...
 
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.



Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, according to the Investigative Committee, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" doesn't really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.

https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.



Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, as the Investigative Committee reported, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" is not very appropriate here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.

https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html

Well, it has been running for over a year and the president was aware of it. I think that since the country is in a state of tension, people are in principle ready to endure it, but for everyone to endure it).

After all, there is a war going on and one could turn a blind eye to such things when oil was USD 100, which is what they were doing, but that is not the case now...

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