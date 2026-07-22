Interesting and Humour - page 3405
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Formula E and Kinetik have announced the first driverless car racing championship, Roborace, for the upcoming autumn season. The same cars will not be driven by humans, but by software and algorithms - and the most efficient ones should win. The races will be held ahead of Formula E rounds in various countries, and they will also be shown on TV - the organisers are counting on an audience of millions.
http://www.f1news.ru/news/autosport-111094.html
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Interesting and Humorous
Server Muradasilov, 2016.11.13 23:14.
T-800:
Bad in Chinese:
bad [bùhǎo] buhao
Source: wayofasia.ruhttp://wayofasia.ru/articles/kitay/6-kitayskiy-yazyk/35-russko-kitayskiy-razgovornik.html
Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, according to the Investigative Committee, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" doesn't really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.
https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.
Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, as the Investigative Committee reported, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" is not very appropriate here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.
https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html
Well, it has been running for over a year and the president was aware of it. I think that since the country is in a state of tension, people are in principle ready to endure it, but for everyone to endure it).
After all, there is a war going on and one could turn a blind eye to such things when oil was USD 100, which is what they were doing, but that is not the case now...