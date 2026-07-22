Interesting and Humour - page 466
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Mihalych woke up, and by his location realized that yesterday's holiday had been a success. He concentrated on the weight that was on the floor and stood up sharply. Strangely enough, lightness and a great desire to work could be felt in his whole body.
"That's what spring does! " he thought. Having covered the distance from home to his beloved work computer in a few minutes, Mikhalych habitually clicked the power key. The dark screen of the monitor came to life, clouds ran and stopped at the familiar desktop. And on the desk...
On the table, playing with colours and shimmering, the inscription "Pour it on! ". Mikhalych rubbed his eyes dazedly, not understanding what was going on.
"Someone's playing a joke," he decided, and tried to get rid of such a defiant call in the usual way. It didn't work. That's when the first hiccup came inside - "Virus! Unknown. " No, of course the word on the screen was familiar to him, but not once in his 50 years had the computer suggested it to him.
Further manipulations with anti-virus software could be skipped, as they were replete with specific terms and did not yield the expected result. The conclusion which Mihalych arrived at was terrifying, but unavoidable - to format the hard drive and lose all the data on it. Having got the machine ready, Mihalych realized that he simply could not press the final "OK" button without anesthesia. He bravely took 100 grams of anesthetic and resolutely rushed into battle. But the virus did not doze off either. The inscription changed to another - "Pour more! " Having realised that the strange virus was almost alive and was having a dialogue with him, Mikhalych did not resist and poured more. The calls got shorter, like "Boom! ", but its meaning did not change, and when the last drop had come out of the glass, the last letter of the virus disappeared from the screen.
The computer functioned as usual and Mikhalych sat tired from the endless struggle and thought: "Who will believe that I was saving the database? Who will believe it? "
blundered through the google link, clicked on the link to the "Trinec comparison" discussion http://eu.battle.net/wow/ru/forum/topic/3129365264?page=2
I read the first post I came across:
Джокеро
Разбойник-Гоблин 85
I found the first post I came across which reads: "Seal is better in every battle, don't listen to morons with calculators in their hands, piss compass will work right when you need it to switch, and usable one when you need it, under the sweat under the black, under the pre-pot under the buff to the damage on the boss, ALWAYS the south trine was better, but morons who used to press one button saying the opposite
Now I sit and realize how far behind in life - modern slang does not make sense to me :)
Drunk, drunk, drunk, take her home.