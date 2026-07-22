Interesting and Humour - page 941
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Meteorites burn, not explode, they are reptiloids from the peculiar worlds.
According to Channel 1's version, Chelyabinsk is in Turkmenistan.
Recall that residents of several regions of the Urals observed a flash in the sky at 07:30 Moscow time and then heard the sound of an explosion.
In Chelyabinsk and other cities, the shock wave blew out windows of residential buildings and shop windows.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is in Krasnoyarsk, reacted to reports of a meteor shower over the southern Urals.
The prime minister decided to make a joke by sayingthat the meteor shower might become a symbol of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.
http://top.rbc.ru/politics/15/02/2013/845301.shtml
Meteorites burn, not explode, they're reptiloids from the peccary worlds.
The prime minister decided to make a joke by sayingthat the meteor shower might become a symbol of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.
http://top.rbc.ru/politics/15/02/2013/845301.shtml