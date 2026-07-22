Interesting and Humour - page 941

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Mischek:

Meteorites burn, not explode, they are reptiloids from peccary worlds.
 
i_logic:
Meteorites burn, not explode, they are reptiloids from the peculiar worlds.
The Duma will probably pass some kind of anti-meteorite law and ban films about space and astronomy in Russia.
 

Recall that residents of several regions of the Urals observed a flash in the sky at 07:30 Moscow time and then heard the sound of an explosion.

In Chelyabinsk and other cities, the shock wave blew out windows of residential buildings and shop windows.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is in Krasnoyarsk, reacted to reports of a meteor shower over the southern Urals.

The prime minister decided to make a joke by sayingthat the meteor shower might become a symbol of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

http://top.rbc.ru/politics/15/02/2013/845301.shtml


[Deleted]  
i_logic:
Meteorites burn, not explode, they're reptiloids from the peccary worlds.
Are we under attack? Should we prepare for the first interplanetary war?
[Deleted]  
Mischek:


The prime minister decided to make a joke by sayingthat the meteor shower might become a symbol of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

http://top.rbc.ru/politics/15/02/2013/845301.shtml


He is such a joker. It's hilarious).
 
Residents of Chelyabinsk have already started dismantling superpowers.
 
 

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