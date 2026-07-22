Interesting and Humour - page 1694

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Silent:
Nope... Lentils are lentils
 
artmedia70:
Nope... Lentils are lentils
Ahead of you!
 
artmedia70:
Uh-uh... Lentils are lentils

Nope.

Lentils are lentils.

 

I am after this ToR.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What is the best way to trade in your opinion?

artmedia70, 2013.11.08 12:43

Isn'tDeep Blue your system?

Program it and post the code: when the market is in an uptrend, look at the downtrend in this uptrend and if it goes beyond the downtrend down trend channel, if the downtrend fractal that was at its start, is broken by the price and the downtrend down trend channel line, open a long position and put a limit Buy on the lower border of the downtrend down trend channel.

Why? Can't you see where the trend is? Well, then you're not a programmer. Come on, programmer, do it. There are the terms of reference.

The rye is covered. That's why lentils are lentils!

PS and the card is not mine.

 

Gloom and doom: fabulous roles of Georgy Millar

In honour of actor Georgy Millar's 110th birthday, RIA Novosti's Weekend project offers a selection of his fairytale roles.


 

Sculptural compositions on playgrounds in courtyards






 
Is it algotraders second day having fun? The yen doesn't know where it's going :-).
 

Knows where

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, M5, 2013.11.08

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_23840.png

USDJPY, M5, 2013.11.08, MetaQuotes Software Corp.


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