Interesting and Humour - page 1485

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Urain:
That's because in the summer the fucking sun is so hot that you can't lift your head without a welding mask :)

Here's an idea for a cool mask in this film. :) >>> Scorching.



 

Who do you think drives our cars? :)


 
 
tol64:

Here's an idea for a cool mask in this film. :) >>> Burning.

Yeah, I saw it, Takeshi Kitano's happy ending, everybody died :)
 


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In Kenyan villages, it's bad luck if a black cat crosses the road. Because apart from panthers, there are no other black cats.
 

 
Contender:

I'm fine with oil :))) Probably a production...
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Apple shares already down 5%


[Deleted]  
Him:
- Why don't you come over to my place? We could relax in the best tradition of German cinema...
She:
- How about you go... in the best traditions of Russian folklore?!
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