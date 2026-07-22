Interesting and Humour - page 1485
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's because in the summer the fucking sun is so hot that you can't lift your head without a welding mask :)
Here's an idea for a cool mask in this film. :) >>> Scorching.
Who do you think drives our cars? :)
Here's an idea for a cool mask in this film. :) >>> Burning.
Apple shares already down 5%
- Why don't you come over to my place? We could relax in the best tradition of German cinema...
She:
- How about you go... in the best traditions of Russian folklore?!