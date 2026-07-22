Interesting and Humour - page 2718
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35 years.
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It's been a long time coming back ))))
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Here come the summer thunderstorms:
Tesla's legacy is being tested there
Every now and thensome leftist working under the guise of "economist" start explaining how much, it turns out, they want to take away from the Greeks.
Here, for example, is what the government workers in Greece were paid for:
Additions to monthly salaries:
- €420 for washing hands;
- €600 for not being late;
- €870 for sending faxes;
- €595 for being successful
- €69 for government drivers for (!!!) warming up a car engine;
- €310 for arriving punctually at a place;
- €450 for picking up and dropping off cars;
- 13th and 14th salaries for Christmas and Easter;
- 50% of salary for holiday pay.
And the best part - 120 euros a month for going to a FREE canteen (to increase the flow of customers there).
Pension supplements:
- 50% pension supplement for length of service (minimum 10 months with the same employer);
- 15% of salary for a whole day of computer work;
- 10% for length of service (starting from the third year of work);
- 10% for foreign language skills (no certificate/diploma required);
- 5% for each year of study after high school;
Yeah... Truly the humble charm of the Greeks...Info from here (in Polish):
http://tvn24bis.pl/ze-swiata,75/za-mycie-rak-punktualnosc-nauke-greckie-dodatki-do-pensji,556224.html
There's a lot more... for example, you don't have to pay taxes on "unfinished" but inhabited houses...
I want to be Greek! I would probably even wash my hands and send faxes (€1290) and I would get another €595 forgood job... and if I was not late, another €600!
Radio enthusiasts will understand ...
Radio enthusiasts will understand ...