Interesting and Humour - page 2718

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Камчатский вулкан извергся неизвестными алмазами
Камчатский вулкан извергся неизвестными алмазами
  • rg.ru
В застывшей лаве от извержения камчатского вулкана Плоский Толбачик ученые обнаружили алмазы нового, ранее не встречавшегося типа, сообщает официальный сайт Министерства образования и науки РФ. Извержение, благодаря которому было сделано открытие, происходило в 2012-2013 годах. Оно было не совсем обычным - подобные ему называют трещинными...
 
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Американские ученые нашли бесконечный источник водорода
Американские ученые нашли бесконечный источник водорода
  • rg.ru
Ученые Стэнфордского университета создали "расщепитель" воды, способный 24 часа в сутки и семь дней в неделю производить из воды водород и кислород. По словам ученых, это своего рода мировой рекорд. Но самое важное - цена такого водорода намного ниже, чем у всех существующих сегодня электролизеров. Дело в том, что в них применяются дорогие...
 
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Опасный вирус поразил 1,5 миллиона Android-смартфонов
Опасный вирус поразил 1,5 миллиона Android-смартфонов
  • rg.ru
Эксперты из компании "Доктор Веб" обнаружили в магазине приложений Google Play опасный вирус , который успел поразить более 1,5 миллиона устройств под управлением Android, пишет CNews. Вредоносная программа распространялась под названием KKBrowser. Непосредственно из магазина пользователи загрузили ее от 100 то 500 тысяч раз, однако к этому...
[Deleted]  
 

35 years.

<DELETE>.

<DELETE>.

 

It's been a long time coming back ))))

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Австралия потребовала пересмотреть результаты Олимпиады-80
Австралия потребовала пересмотреть результаты Олимпиады-80
  • www.rbc.ru
Федерация легкой атлетики Австралии (AA) потребовала пересмотра результатов соревнований в тройном прыжке на летних Олимпийских играх 1980 года в Москве, сообщает Би-би-си. Федерация утверждает, что у нее есть «научные доказательства», что австралийского легкоатлета Иэнау Кэмпбелла незаконно лишили золотой медали. В организации отмечают, что на...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Here come the summer thunderstorms:


Tesla's legacy is being tested there

 
The humble charm of Greeks...

Every now and thensome leftist working under the guise of "economist" start explaining how much, it turns out, they want to take away from the Greeks.
Here, for example, is what the government workers in Greece were paid for:

Additions to monthly salaries:
- €420 for washing hands;
- €600 for not being late;
- €870 for sending faxes;
- €595 for being successful
- €69 for government drivers for (!!!) warming up a car engine;
- €310 for arriving punctually at a place;
- €450 for picking up and dropping off cars;
- 13th and 14th salaries for Christmas and Easter;
- 50% of salary for holiday pay.
And the best part - 120 euros a month for going to a FREE canteen (to increase the flow of customers there).

Pension supplements:
- 50% pension supplement for length of service (minimum 10 months with the same employer);
- 15% of salary for a whole day of computer work;
- 10% for length of service (starting from the third year of work);
- 10% for foreign language skills (no certificate/diploma required);
- 5% for each year of study after high school;

Yeah... Truly the humble charm of the Greeks...

Info from here (in Polish):
 http://tvn24bis.pl/ze-swiata,75/za-mycie-rak-punktualnosc-nauke-greckie-dodatki-do-pensji,556224.html

There's a lot more... for example, you don't have to pay taxes on "unfinished" but inhabited houses...

I want to be Greek! I would probably even wash my hands and send faxes (€1290) and I would get another €595 forgood job... and if I was not late, another €600!
[Deleted]  

Radio enthusiasts will understand ...

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Zubov:

Radio enthusiasts will understand ...

What is that, a clock from a Soviet vacuum-luminescent display?
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