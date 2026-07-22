Interesting and Humour - page 168

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abolk:
It's working. Maybe a regional ban.
It's ugly, it's discriminatory, it's racist.
 
 
TheXpert:

It looks like a baby trout.
 
 
what kind of provocation is this? Putin in the courtroom is fantastic.
 
vspexp:
what kind of provocation is this? Putin in the courtroom is fantastic.
It's modern technology. TV is capable of brainwashing the average person with anything.
 
- And let's remember what you can do when you don't have a computer. Well, we've all had that time, we're a relatively mature generation now.
- You could, for example, solder. But there is a risk of getting a computer again.
 
 
Mischek:
- And let's remember what you can do when you don't have a computer. Well, we've all had that time, we're a relatively mature generation now.
- You could, for example, solder. But there's a risk of getting a computer again.
You could play hide-and-seek, for example. But there's a risk of getting a computer with Doom or Quake preinstalled again.
 
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