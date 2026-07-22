Interesting and Humour - page 3559
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Server Muradasilov:
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There is a clear lack of respect for Malevich's art here :)
http://a.kras.cc/2017/01/blog-post_207.html
Last guy in the picture must be a lumberjack.
That dcek will knock you out with one punch ))
Look at my knuckles, when I was a young martial artist, they were the same.
That dcek will knock you out with one punch ))
Look at my knuckles, when I was a young martial artist, they were the same.
Eh, they've ruined another word, they're censoring it.)
First they took away the colour of the sky, then rainbows, and now lumberjacks...
- While in a lift with strangers, turn to them and say, "You're probably wondering why I brought you here."
- Meeting Volchanski when he was young, look at his knuckles and say, "It will pass with age.
- While in a lift with strangers, turn to them and say, "You're probably wondering why I brought you here."
- Meeting Volchanski when he was young, look at his knuckles and say, "It will pass with age.
That's it, Lyosha, that's singing, that's Glory. The main thing now is not to get sick.