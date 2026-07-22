Interesting and Humour - page 3559

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Server Muradasilov:

....

There is a clear lack of respect for Malevich's art here :)

The girl with the peaches has aged...
 
Killer hackers.

http://a.kras.cc/2017/01/blog-post_207.html
ХАКЕРЫ - УБИЙЦЫ
ХАКЕРЫ - УБИЙЦЫ
  • 2017.01.21
  • a.kras.cc
Внедрение цифровых интернет-технологий во все сферы жизни от машин до самолетов создает не только комфорт, но и угрозу жизни. Сегодня хакеры не только опустошают кошельки, но способны убить человека автомобилем или тостером. "Умные дома" и пассажирские самолеты становятся смертельно опасными ловушками. Государства пока еще не готовы...
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Last guy in the picture must be a lumberjack.

That dcek will knock you out with one punch ))

Look at my knuckles, when I was a young martial artist, they were the same.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

That dcek will knock you out with one punch ))

Look at my knuckles, when I was a young martial artist, they were the same.

Eh, they've ruined another word, they're censoring it.)

First they took away the colour of the sky, then rainbows, and now lumberjacks...

 
What is a must-do in life:

- Make vanilla pudding. Put it in a jar with mayonnaise. Eat it in public.

- Run into a shop shouting, "What year is it? Run out screaming, "It worked.

- Buy a parrot. Teach it to say "Help! I've been turned into a parrot!"

- While in a lift with strangers, turn to them and say, "You're probably wondering why I brought you here."

- Meeting Volchanski when he was young, look at his knuckles and say, "It will pass with age.

 
ingensi:
What is a must-do in life:

- Make vanilla pudding. Put it in a jar with mayonnaise. Eat it in public.

- Run into a shop shouting, "What year is it? Run out screaming, "It worked.

- Buy a parrot. Teach it to say "Help! I've been turned into a parrot!"

- While in a lift with strangers, turn to them and say, "You're probably wondering why I brought you here."

- Meeting Volchanski when he was young, look at his knuckles and say, "It will pass with age.

That's it, Lyosha, that's singing, that's Glory. The main thing now is not to get sick.

 
 
 
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