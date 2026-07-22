Interesting and Humour - page 124

New comment
 
Babaaaah
 
 
Mischek:

Snowkiting is not a true sport, because it is an incomplete substitute and part of kiteboarding.

And here she is - the fish of my dreams :)


 
TheXpert:


And here she is - the fish of my dreams :)




Don't even think about it. You'll break your arms and the project of the year will hang up. And don't dream. It's forbidden at all.
 
TheXpert:

And here it is - the fish of my dreams :)

Oh, man! What if there's a limb... or a stump under a snowdrift?!

Don't dream. It's forbidden.

 
joo:

Oh, man! What if there's a limb... or a stump under a snowdrift?!

Not a chance. It's forbidden.

But it's cool to go crawling in such places.))) But not as extreme as in the video. But I don't want to fly. ))
 

Everyone was promised heads and shoulders

glasses, bottoms, envelopes

♪ tops, slides, triangles ♪

♪ but life draws little figurines ♪)

------------------

It doesn't rhyme. Whatever.

 

Look at the centre of the image throughout the clip, then look anywhere you like afterwards.

 
 
1...117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131...4979
New comment