Interesting and Humour - page 124
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Snowkiting is not a true sport, because it is an incomplete substitute and part of kiteboarding.
And here she is - the fish of my dreams :)
And here she is - the fish of my dreams :)
And here it is - the fish of my dreams :)
Oh, man! What if there's a limb... or a stump under a snowdrift?!
Don't dream. It's forbidden.
Oh, man! What if there's a limb... or a stump under a snowdrift?!
Not a chance. It's forbidden.
Everyone was promised heads and shoulders
glasses, bottoms, envelopes
♪ tops, slides, triangles ♪
♪ but life draws little figurines ♪)
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It doesn't rhyme. Whatever.
Look at the centre of the image throughout the clip, then look anywhere you like afterwards.