Interesting and Humour - page 2904

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Самарские ученые смогли удешевить солнечные батареи для спутников в пять раз
Самарские ученые смогли удешевить солнечные батареи для спутников в пять раз
  • 2016.02.16
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 16 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Ученые Самарского университета (объединенный СГАУ и СамГУ) разработали новую конструкцию фотоэлементов из кремния, которые сделают производство солнечных батарей для космических аппаратов в пять раз дешевле, сообщает во вторник пресс-служба вуза. "Новая российская конструкция фотоэлектрических преобразователей...
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Server Muradasilov:
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Will do, will build...:))))))))))))))))
 
Andrey Glebov:

Binary options gambling club. Their "exchange" is open round the clock, even on weekends.

There are slot machines inside. The main customers are young, clean-cut boys in Adidas. That's how young people get involved in "trading". :)





Why not really set up a binary slot machine? - If in the future there will be such machines, you know where to find the first to come up with them)).
 
Summer is coming and it's time to lose weight, they say

 

The chorus is particularly informative :)

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Especially the chorus is very informative :)

So it's been promoted by the DALS for a long time now ))

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVZsZQBSH4o

76,d.bGs

КВН 2015 первая 1/4 - ДАЛС - Песня El Mudo - "Chacarron Macarron"
КВН 2015 первая 1/4 - ДАЛС - Песня El Mudo - "Chacarron Macarron"
  • 2015.05.25
  • www.youtube.com
Высшая лига КВН, первая 1/4 финала 2015: Команда: Детективное агентство "Лунный свет" (ДАЛС) (Белгород) Конкурс: Конкурс одной песни. Название: Песня El Mudo...
 

The Supreme Court of Karelia has ruled that two Russian proverbs about the law defame the honour of the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) - a Karelian publication must publish a retraction of these proverbs:

  • "the law is like a rod, as you turn it, so it comes out."
  • "the laws are sacred, but the lawmakers are dashing foes".

Experts say that other Russian proverbs are also under threat of being banned - "a woman with a cart is easier for a mare" (discredits the honour and dignity of a mare), and "what fell from a cart is not cut with an axe", etc.

Суд в Карелии признал две русские пословицы о законе порочащими честь МВД
Суд в Карелии признал две русские пословицы о законе порочащими честь МВД
  • 2016.02.17
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 17 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Верховный суд Карелии признал порочащим честь МВД опубликованный в издании "Северные берега" журналистский материал, в котором содержались две пословицы о законе. Как сообщила "Интерфаксу" представлявшая издание в суде юрист Елена Пальцева, летом 2015 года в газете появился материал с критикой действий...
 

It's also a popular option at work.

A woman's head is a meal to the wolves.

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Good morning

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