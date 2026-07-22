Interesting and Humour - page 2904
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Binary options gambling club. Their "exchange" is open round the clock, even on weekends.
There are slot machines inside. The main customers are young, clean-cut boys in Adidas. That's how young people get involved in "trading". :)
The chorus is particularly informative :)
Especially the chorus is very informative :)
So it's been promoted by the DALS for a long time now ))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVZsZQBSH4o
76,d.bGs
The Supreme Court of Karelia has ruled that two Russian proverbs about the law defame the honour of the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) - a Karelian publication must publish a retraction of these proverbs:
Experts say that other Russian proverbs are also under threat of being banned - "a woman with a cart is easier for a mare" (discredits the honour and dignity of a mare), and "what fell from a cart is not cut with an axe", etc.
It's also a popular option at work.
A woman's head is a meal to the wolves.
Good morning