Interesting and Humour - page 2063
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And you say three days of diarrhoea and death.
The hospital fixed the bug.)
And you say three days of diarrhoea and death.
The hospital fixed the bug.)
This, too, is an artist. What can you do: you don't have to draw to be called an artist.
Oh no. You can easily google numerous page works of art critics on the subject of the fucking meaning of the black square and the elegance of brush strokes in this picture
That's not what I was talking about. I was talking about the value of the "Black Square" for the buyer who invests.
Art historians - the hell with them, they need to earn their bread and reputation, so let them look for meanings - even those that the author of the painting did not suspect.
I suspect that for some paintings the most important thing is a good title. If Kazimir had called his Kvadrat something like "A Heavy Presentiment", the picture might have been worth even more.
Or here's another. Say, "The Battle of the Negroes in the Deep Cave on a Dark Night" (1893, Alphonse Allais). Agree, Potapitch, that this painting and "Black Square" are completely different works of art. Only a sucker would not notice the difference. And that is why the Frenchman's painting is much cheaper than Malevich's genius painting.
This, too, is an artist. What can you do: you don't have to paint to be called an artist.
I wasn't talking about that, I was talking about the value of "Black Square" for the buyer.
Art historians - the hell with them, they need to earn their bread and reputation; let them look for meanings - even those that the author of the painting did not suspect.
I suspect that for some paintings the most important thing is a good title. If Kazimir had called his Kvadrat something like "A Heavy Presentiment", the picture might have been worth even more.
Or here's another. Say, "The Battle of the Negroes in the Deep Cave on a Dark Night" (1893, Alphonse Allais). Agree, Potapitch, that this painting and "Black Square" are completely different works of art. Only a sucker would not notice the difference. Well, that's why the Frenchman's painting is so much cheaper than Malevich's genius painting.
This, too, is an artist. What can you do: you don't have to draw to be called an artist.
I wasn't talking about that, I was talking about the value of the "Black Square" to the buyer who is investing.
Art historians - the hell with them, they need to earn their bread and reputation, so let them look for meanings - even those that the author of the painting did not suspect.
I suspect that for some paintings the most important thing is a good title. If Kazimir had called his Kvadrat something like "A Heavy Presentiment", the picture might have been worth even more.
Or here's another. Say, "The Battle of the Negroes in the Deep Cave on a Dark Night" (1893, Alphonse Allais). Agree, Potapitch, that this painting and "Black Square" are completely different works of art. Only a sucker would not notice the difference. And that's why the Frenchman's painting is so much cheaper than Malevich's genius painting.
That's what I'm saying: only a sucker wouldn't know the difference.
It really exists!!!!!))))))
Ads from Cyriak :)
(( In fact, we haven't moved a single step.)
Here's another theory. Humans are inherently irrational. There are many examples of people doing things that defy rational thought - like fetishism. 99% of people see a Malevich square and admit it's complete nonsense (which apparently it really is!). But the expert community, prosobed by the name of Malevich, is delighted with the square. So every painting by the greats is a fetish. They have no art historical value. Just like a piece of a great football player's T-shirt. Well, to become great, you don't have to start with squares. The great ones can afford many things, for example, to kill a million or two of their citizens, and then the citizens will be delighted with them! What a square! The great fools around, in fact, and laughs at the bewildered crowd.