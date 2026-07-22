Interesting and Humour - page 3779
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Recognise the pattern.
But it eats, for some reason, not Soviet, not CIS money, but Israeli money :)
I liked the photo very much: the essence of the modern meaning of life - glamour eats dough, directly.
And I keep wondering: when will people who own real goods-services stop exchanging them for paper money? What natural things will this lady with the sensual mouth consume?
In the mid-90s I had already experienced the transition from paper on the scale of one country - the USSR. But on a global scale when will it start?
PS.
In the mid-90s I made what seemed to me to be a very lucrative deal: I bought 6 Moskvich 41's for 27 thousand roubles with a 6 month deferred delivery.
After six months, for 1000 rubles per car, out of several hundred cars I managed to get six of them to drive out of the factory - the others wouldn't start at all.
They ripped these six cars from my hands for 300 thousand rubles - 1000% profit in six months! I foolishly paid them in cash, which took a couple of weeks to arrive. When the money came in, my cars were worth 100,000 more.
Six months later the average salary was 1 million. All the employees left me.
I liked this photo immensely: the quintessential modern meaning of life - glamour eats dough, directly.
And I keep wondering: when will people who own real goods-services stop exchanging them for paper? What natural things will this lady with the sensual mouth consume?
Sanych, what do you suggest when you should give up paper? Living on pure barter is as cheap as dick, someone else's barter product will be more expensive, he gives you a "candy bar" and you give him a carload.) The problem is that some earn more and some earn less, so the one who earns more money when he begins to eat, the one who earns less also starves to death - that's the whole metabolism in nature .... .
Sanych, what do you suggest? To live on pure barter is as cheap as dick, someone else's barter product will be more expensive, he gives you a "trinket" and you give him a carload.) The problem is that some earn more and some earn less, so the one who earns more money when he begins to eat, the one who earns less also starves to death - that's the whole metabolism in nature .... .
I am an observer.
Personally, I have experienced, in fact, an almost total lack of dough.
Is this the last time, or is there more of the same to come? Only on a global scale.
I am an observer.
Personally, I have experienced in fact a near total lack of dough.
Is this the last time, or is there more of the same to come? Only on a global scale.
It is possible as long as there are people like Mavrodi with the crazy idea of making history by crashing the global economy. There are plenty of morons who do not understand that everything is connected - and it cannot be solved. Any attempt to untie the knot leads to what you see as an almost complete lack of cash.
well, guys, i'm ready for some cultural dialogue, i'm drunk.
drunk!
Here we go:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJa97LRTatw
i'll support any topic - sovietism/antisovietism, gay/antigay ...
i'm on a roll tonight !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt1X-2PNpK0
a request concert, come on, don't make any more money ...
well, guys, i'm ready for some cultural dialogue, i'm drunk.
drunk!
Here we go:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJa97LRTatw
It's better to dance, so that watching you, others will dance, or at least read Omar Khayyam :)
¶¶ It's better to go crazy when you're dancing and make others dance when they see you ¶¶ Or at least read Omar Khayyam :)
It's better to go dancing, so that when they look at you, others will dance, or at least read Omar Khayyam :)
Oh, cool! He's just like Vysotsky, our Omar!
Look, I googled it, it's really Omar! But it's like Vysotsky!
the translation is great ! there are people !
I liked this photo immensely: quintessence
You live and learn.) I can't even figure it out with the help of Wikipedia :)
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Квинтэссенция