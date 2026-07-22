Interesting and Humour - page 3774
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- An aircraft weighing less than 115 kilograms without fuel does not require registration and a pilot's licence," Moshkin said.
Marketing in the cemetery. The inscription on the tombstone reads: "Here Boris Rafailovich Kats, the famous dentist from Odessa, rests. And his son Monya receives patients in his office at 21 Prokhorovskaya Street".
...CALZEDONIA : call your parents...
...thank you SOLAR : you can't make up something that can't be...
Fast train Kaliningrad-Vladivostok, that's what "roll a sausage" is like ))))
So I can imagine what you-rest there ))))
A banker comes to see a fortune teller:
- I dreamt I was a potato. What does that mean?
- Well, either planted in spring or harvested in autumn.
Let's get nostalgic...
If anyone thinks that the legendary Tom Jones is a powerful former and now an infirm old man, then let him look at the huge enthusiastic crowds of
Englishmen who gathered for this amazing "old man's" concert to celebrate his 75th birthday, let him hear his absolutely unfading voice,
see the image of the sex symbol of several decades - and say, "Yes, that's TOM JONES. The real deal!".
- I did a good deed for our country today!
- What's that?
- I exchanged almost all the rubles I used to have into dollars! With my luck, the dollar is sure to collapse!