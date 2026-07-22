Interesting and Humour - page 284
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http://www.svobodanews.ru/media/video/24563825.html
Marina Salje died of a heart attack on 21 March this year at the age of 78.
Salieh was a Russian and Lensoviet people's deputy in the early 1990s and a participant in the Constitutional Convention.
She chaired the City Council commission set up to investigate Vladimir Putin's activities as chairman of the St Petersburg City Hall's foreign relations committee.
She has been a vocal critic of Putin in recent years and spoke at a February 2012 rally for fair elections, stating that she still wanted the so-called "Putin case" investigated.
is it really true that when you open one program, the previous one starts to idle and does not work?
It's common knowledge, it's been around for a long time. On the other hand for a handheld device, it is not critical. The inertia of the PC-user's many years of habit works and causes an initial rejection, although in everyday life it is not critical.
+ 16https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2lw8qVdhJk
Georgetown University has carried out a study on the prospects for careers to 2020. Engineering and maths graduates have the best chances, while journalists and architects have the worst.
The study at Georgetown University was conducted over a two-year period. Data from the US Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, etc. were used. The future prospects of the profession were understood as current wages and the rate of its possible growth, current and projected unemployment in this field.
As a result, the list of the most promising occupations looks as follows:
1.Nursing. The unemployment rate among the newcomers is 4%; among the experienced people it is 1.9%. Annual salaries are respectively $48,000 and $64,000.
2. specialists in mechanical engineering (engineers and technicians). The unemployment rate among beginners is 8.6%, and 3.8% among experienced people. Annual salaries are respectively $58,000 and $86,000.
3. computer science specialists. Unemployment among beginners is 7.8%, and 5.6% among experienced people. Annual salaries, respectively, - 50 thousand and 81 thousand dollars.
4.Financial analysts. Unemployment among beginners - 6.6%, among experienced - 5.2%. Annual salaries respectively - 44 thousand and 72 thousand dollars.
5. mathematicians. Unemployment among beginners - 6.1%, among experienced people - 5.1%. Annual salaries are $40,000 and $71,000 respectively.
6. accountants and auditors. Unemployment among beginners - 6.8%, among experienced people - 4.8%. Annual salaries are $43,000 and $65,000 respectively.
7. translators from French and German. Unemployment among beginners - 7.9%, among experienced people - 4.8%. Annual salaries are $32,000 and $52,000 respectively. (The specialty is among the leaders because by 2020 it is projected that salaries will increase 42% and employment will increase 22%).
8.Elementary school teachers and kindergarten teachers. Unemployment among beginners was 4.8% and among experienced people 3.4%. Annual salaries are $33,000 and $40,000 respectively.
The most unpromising occupations in the United States:
1.Theatre actors. Unemployment among beginners - 8.8%, among experienced people - 7.8%. Annual salaries are $26,000 and $45,000, respectively.
2. graphic design. Unemployment among beginners is 11.8%, and 7.5% among experienced people. Annual salaries are $32,000 and $49,000 respectively.
3. architects. Unemployment among beginners - 13.9%, among experienced people - 9.2%. Annual salaries are $36,000 and $64,000 respectively.
4. journalists. The unemployment rate among beginners is 7.7%, and 6% among experienced people. Annual salaries are $32,000 and $58,000 respectively. (By 2020, there will be a 6% fall in salaries in this sphere and a 12% fall in employment).
5.Musicians. Unemployment among beginners is 9.2%, among experienced people 4.5%. Annual salaries are $30,000 and $45,000 respectively.
6. political scientists. Unemployment among beginners - 9.1%, among experienced people - 6%. Annual salaries, respectively, - 35 thousand and 65 thousand dollars.
7. philosophers and religiologists. The unemployment rate among beginners is 10.8%, and among experienced people 6.8%. Annual salaries are $30,000 and $48,000 respectively.
Film and video editors and photographers. Unemployment among beginners is 12.9%, and 6.7% among experienced people. Annual salaries are $30,000 and $50,000 respectively.
It is clear that in the current decade the most in-demand jobs will be in medicine, education and engineering, and finance. The least promising are in the so-called "hipster economy", entertainment and self-expression.
http://www9.georgetown.edu/grad/gppi/hpi/cew/pdfs/Unemployment.Final.update1.pdf