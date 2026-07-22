Interesting and Humour - page 1406
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Today I heard a little girl about 6 or 7 years old shouting at a boy in an offended voice, almost crying: "Give it back, it's not your candy, I ate yours already!"
Interior Ministry checks brokers
"The crackdown on legalisation and the transfer of funds abroad has reached brokers. Searches have already taken place at BCS, Velez Capital and Region, and financiers are discussing who is next.
Vedomosti has learned that several major brokerage companies have been searched. Interior Ministry officials visited the offices of BCS and Region Investment Company on Tuesday, and Veles Capital the other day, three financiers and confirmed representatives of these companies said."
Link
- Ordinary inscriptions, what's interesting about them?
- So I read them inside my wardrobe...
xxx: Every time I think about how Americans don't need to switch the keyboard layout, I hate it so much I can't eat.