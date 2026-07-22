Interesting and Humour - page 3555

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Nikolay Demko:

I feel like you didn't read my post.

I'm telling you that Musk has given up on Tesla, and has focused on the gigafactory, will produce batteries for everyone, including his competitors.

So he's found a niche where his competition will be minimal and his profits maximal.

However, Tesla will be involved only in order to keep competitors in tone and force them to get into the race, and as a result to buy more of Tesla batteries.

As they say "their morals".

...

SZS One could go on listing companies that are already in the race, but I think the point is clear, the race is on.

It's like shale gas and oil.

It seems not to be a competitor to conventional drilling, but it keeps prices from rising too much, which is generally good for economic development.
 
 
Nikolay Demko:

I feel like you didn't read my post.

I'm telling you that Musk has given up on Tesla, and has focused on the gigafactory, will produce batteries for everyone, including his competitors.

SZY You could go on and on listing the companies that are already in the race, but I think the point is clear, the race is on.

I don't think it's scored, I think it's delegated decision making to my team. Yes, the race is already on.

But I don't understand where they are going to get that much lithium, the metal is rare earth after all.

Here are some estimates

http://www.electra.com.ua/akkumulyator/420-mirovye-zapasy-litievykh-resursov.html

Мировые запасы литиевых ресурсов
  • 2014.03.27
  • www.electra.com.ua
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Alexandr Saprykin:

and the fact that the whole moon is covered in meteorites doesn't bother scientists?

so when was that, all decent sized meteorites have already found their moon. In general, it is either a dumbass or a fake.
 
 
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  • Надежда Бессонова
  • nplus1.ru
Ученые из Кембриджского Университета создали микромеханическое фононное устройство — вибрационный эквивалент оптической частотной гребенки, которая произвела революцию в области высокоточных измерений в начале 2000-х годов. Описание эксперимента опубликовано в журнале Physical Review Letters. «Оптическая гребенка», разработанная Джоном Холлом...
 
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Искусственный интеллект обошел среднего человека в тесте на абстрактное мышление
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  • Кристина Уласович
  • nplus1.ru
Ученые из Северо-западного университета создали новую вычислительную модель, которая справляется с тестом на интеллект не хуже взрослого человека. Об этом сообщается в исследовании, опубликованном в журнале Psychological Review. Сегодня системы искусственного интеллекта способны решать самые разные задачи, и часто они делают это не хуже...
 
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Asus Tinker Board is designed to trump the Raspberry Pi 3 - Gadgets - News - HEXUS.net
Asus Tinker Board is designed to trump the Raspberry Pi 3 - Gadgets - News - HEXUS.net
  • hexus.net
There have been rumours of an Asus alternative to the Raspberry Pi being launched and now such a board is available to buy. The Asus 90MB0QY1-M0EAY0 Tinker Board, to give it its full title, shares many physical attributes to the RasPi such as size and positioning of ports and GPIO but offers quite a bit more power on tap. Asus seems to believe...
 

There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?

On the bottom left, with the ears.
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