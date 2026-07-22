Interesting and Humour - page 3555
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I feel like you didn't read my post.
I'm telling you that Musk has given up on Tesla, and has focused on the gigafactory, will produce batteries for everyone, including his competitors.
So he's found a niche where his competition will be minimal and his profits maximal.
However, Tesla will be involved only in order to keep competitors in tone and force them to get into the race, and as a result to buy more of Tesla batteries.
As they say "their morals".
...
SZS One could go on listing companies that are already in the race, but I think the point is clear, the race is on.
I feel like you didn't read my post.
I'm telling you that Musk has given up on Tesla, and has focused on the gigafactory, will produce batteries for everyone, including his competitors.
SZY You could go on and on listing the companies that are already in the race, but I think the point is clear, the race is on.
I don't think it's scored, I think it's delegated decision making to my team. Yes, the race is already on.
But I don't understand where they are going to get that much lithium, the metal is rare earth after all.
Here are some estimates
http://www.electra.com.ua/akkumulyator/420-mirovye-zapasy-litievykh-resursov.html
and the fact that the whole moon is covered in meteorites doesn't bother scientists?
There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?
There is one pig hiding among the birds. Where?