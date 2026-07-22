Interesting and Humour - page 66
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typewriters, the theory of probability was that after a while they would type
"war and peace". Now, with the development of the internet, we know that's not true...
+16
It's not good, it's time to pack your bags.
Fucking hell. Germany 1938 Moscow Luzhniki 10 September
"As sad as it is, the Slavs are not on their way with the rest of the world. The whole history of my people is proof of this. Epochs of economic stability have made the Russian people inert and led to blatant poverty."
... "The answer is frighteningly simple. We are made for war. And there is no place for us in ordinary peaceful life. Is that so bad? Yes, it's very bad. But we are. "
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What was that?
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Is it a full moon or is it time to go?
- And if we do get bloodied before the election... I want to be nuanced. It is not certain that we will win in Moscow straight away. What are we going to do? Who will lead us? Who is pure in his intentions? Who can be trusted to make decisions in such a delicate sphere as a national one? ....... So I understand that the decision has already been made in most people's heads. The knives are sharpened! I am only broadcasting that everyone understands."
That's a load of crap. It's at least criminal - inciting ethnic hatred, etc. There are 30,000 witnesses in the stadium. Or accomplices.
Oh, man. Idiot, and I liked him. That could work.....
Why don't you delete the post?
I'm sorry,I'm not gonna delete it. This isn't about Okhlobystin in particular.
It's Surkov's brainchild that's indicative of an abysmal crisis of power. So we have a new Zhirinovsky. The old one can be written off.
The horror will be tomorrow when it's all "That's fucked up" and "He's right."
Would it change anything if I deleted it? )
And if I delete it, will it make any difference?)
1. There is no corpus delicti: the actor is playing a role.
2. There's the alternative: "He's right - It's a scribe". There's no separation. :)
3. is the crisis of power a secret?
4. Who knows what happened to the mql4 website?