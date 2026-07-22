Interesting and Humour - page 1403

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A foreigner's declaration of love to a Russian
To Masha: - Maria! For twenty years I've had the urge
to want you. If you refuse me this time too, I
just don't know what I'll want to do with
myself. I'll just either kill myself or
or I'll get my hands on myself!
 
joo:
A foreigner's declaration of love to a Russian
To Masha: - Maria! For twenty years I've had the urge
to want you. If you refuse me this time too, I
just don't know what I'll want to do with
myself. I'll just either kill myself or
or I'll get my hands on myself!

In the same style, our comrades fill the Chinese part of the forum.

 
A man's melons started disappearing in his field. So he put up a sign saying, "There's rat poison in one of the melons!" When he comes back, all the melons are intact, but the sign says, "Now in two!"
 
Contender:

In the same style, our comrades are filling the Chinese part of the forum.

I'm not going to do it anymore, I just want to understand how much we can understand each other, anecdotes are in Chinese, taken from a resource for learning Chinese, and the pictures are from the same resource.
 
server:
I won't do it again, I just wanted to
Don't go around knocking over embassies. Where you're born, you'll come in handy.
 
 
 
 
 

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A short crash course in Chinese

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