Interesting and Humour - page 1403
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To Masha: - Maria! For twenty years I've had the urge
to want you. If you refuse me this time too, I
just don't know what I'll want to do with
myself. I'll just either kill myself or
or I'll get my hands on myself!
A foreigner's declaration of love to a Russian
To Masha: - Maria! For twenty years I've had the urge
to want you. If you refuse me this time too, I
just don't know what I'll want to do with
myself. I'll just either kill myself or
or I'll get my hands on myself!
In the same style, our comrades fill the Chinese part of the forum.
In the same style, our comrades are filling the Chinese part of the forum.
I won't do it again, I just wanted to
Only for forum mql5
A short crash course in Chinese