Interesting and Humour - page 1141
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Cool. Eventually, one day the whole process will be fully automated.
And these are the machines used to clear snow from the tracks:
Meet the grizzly bear
love-carrot ))))
Newbie: Guys, I have a problem - a patient came in, one eye is working, the other is not - what to do? Urgent!!!
Surgeon (old-timer): Ahhhh!!! One eye doesn't work, hilarious! (laughs)
Scalpel (old man): Man, I'm sick of lamers!
Admin (administrator): Newbie, read the rules of the forum, use the search engine. First warning.
Doctor_Lector (regular): Come on, help him. Can't you see - the man is in grief.
Guest1: Newbie, what do you want? Formulate your question correctly.
Rookie: Guest1, I want both eyes to see. Can you tell me how to do it?
Guest1: Ahhhh, to see both - I don't know then. I'm an acupuncturist.
Newbie: Admin, I've used the search, but haven't found anything. Somebody help, the patient is on the table, I've already opened up his lung - no help!!!
Surgeon (old-timer): Aah!!! You've opened a lung, I'm going to be sick! (*coughs and laughs)
Guest2: Rookie, did you check the eye nerve?
Nurse (experienced): Beginner, which eye doesn't work - left or right?
Admin (admin): The forum rules state that it is forbidden to ask questions about symmetrical organs here. Also, what words did you search by? Was it "eye"? You should have used "binocularus ocularus". Here - [set of links] read about how to search the forums.
Newbie: Guest2, where do you look for the eye nerve? Swapped eyes, now both don't work sadly(( Urgent - what to do, anaesthesia is running out soon.
Guest3: And what race is the patient - Negro or Mongoloid?
Scalpel (old-timer): Guest3, what difference does it make?
Guest3: Are you saying there is no difference between a negroid and a mongoloid? Also called Novice a lamer =)
Dr_Lector (regular): There is a difference between a Negroid and a Mongoloid, fact.
Newbie: How do you know the race?
Scalpel (regular): Ask the patient for a wink.
Newcomer: The patient is unconscious. Maybe it's written in the passport?
Scalpel (old-timer): Guest3, there is a difference, but what difference does it make in our particular case?
Guest3: Scalpel, an obvious one. Negroes have big, rollaway eyes and Mongoloids have narrow eye slits - maybe the patient's eye slits are just narrow and need to be incised.
Newbie: Thank you Guest3! Notched the eyelids - made it easier to take the eyeballs out. Repositioned again, does not work sadness PS: I incised the nostrils and anus just in case.
Rookie: Hello, is anyone there?
Rookie: What do we do?
Rookie: That's it, the subject is closed, I sent him to an eye doctor.
Scalpel (old-timer): Rookie, aren't you an oculist? =8-0
Rookie: Nope. Gynecologist.
Admin (admin): Rookie, second warning. Read the rules. This is an ophthalmologist forum. One more warning and it's a ban.
Surgeon (old-timer): Ah-ah-ah-ah!! Gynecologist!!! Everybody, drain the water, I'm pissed! (LAUGHS)
Happy Weekend