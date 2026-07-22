Interesting and Humour - page 1339

New comment
 
 
Coming soon to the hunt...
 

It's another fuck-up:

Larion Vuokila, son of former co-owner of the M.Video chain of shops Alexander Zayontz, who is accused of hitting a pensioner to death while driving a Ferrari car, has been released on his own recognisance. The criminal case against him can be dropped, said the press service of the Moscow police department.

Law enforcement officials said the case could be dropped for reconciliation of the parties

Read full story: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/31/07/2013/868297.shtml

 
Silent:
Sim-sim has opened up
The interesting thing is that this is openly used by mobile operators. I have MTS. When I changed my SIM card, I immediately realised what a new service they had slipped me. The SIM card contained a malicious code that successfully sent SMS to four-digit numbers. But I managed to block this feature by applying to MTS, and got my money back. Apparently this is just a small option of the big human control system).
 
Contender:

It's another fuck-up:

Larion Vuokila, son of former co-owner of the M.Video chain of shops Alexander Zayontz, who is accused of hitting a pensioner to death while driving a Ferrari car, has been released on his own recognisance. The criminal case against him can be dropped, said the press service of the Moscow police department.

Law enforcement officials said the case could be dropped for reconciliation of the parties

Read full story: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/31/07/2013/868297.shtml

The corpse has come to terms with his death).
[Deleted]  
In the kitchen, the mother-in-law is making dumplings. A little kitten comes up to her and asks for meat:
- Meow, meow!
The mother-in-law pushes it away with her foot:
- Leave me alone!
The kitten comes up again and asks for meat
- Go away!" shouts the mother-in-law, shoving her foot.
The son-in-law enters the kitchen. Mother-in-law:
- Come and sit down, my dear son-in-law, I have dumplings for you!
Son-in-law sits down at the table, mother-in-law lays him dumplings. A kitten comes up to her son-in-law and paws him for a dumpling.
- Here, dear son-in-law, have some dumplings!
The kitten happily eats the dumpling and falls dead on the floor.
Son-in-law to mother-in-law:
- Oh, you...!!! Are you trying to poison me?!!!
And he gives his mother-in-law a blow that she flies off into the corner.
- YYES!!! - the kitten thought to himself.
 
muallch:
Beautiful
[Deleted]  
Silent:
Sim-sim has opened up
I believe that public means of communication, something secret in principle, cannot be trusted. And this whole encryption thing is somewhat of a marketing exercise. There's no need to encrypt everyone with a powerful cipher.
 
1...133213331334133513361337133813391340134113421343134413451346...4979
New comment