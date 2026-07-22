Interesting and Humour - page 1339
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The FSO will ban "chequers" at Putin's residences....
It's another fuck-up:
Larion Vuokila, son of former co-owner of the M.Video chain of shops Alexander Zayontz, who is accused of hitting a pensioner to death while driving a Ferrari car, has been released on his own recognisance. The criminal case against him can be dropped, said the press service of the Moscow police department.
Law enforcement officials said the case could be dropped for reconciliation of the parties
Read full story: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/31/07/2013/868297.shtml
Sim-sim has opened up
It's another fuck-up:
Larion Vuokila, son of former co-owner of the M.Video chain of shops Alexander Zayontz, who is accused of hitting a pensioner to death while driving a Ferrari car, has been released on his own recognisance. The criminal case against him can be dropped, said the press service of the Moscow police department.
Law enforcement officials said the case could be dropped for reconciliation of the parties
Read full story: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/31/07/2013/868297.shtml
- Meow, meow!
The mother-in-law pushes it away with her foot:
- Leave me alone!
The kitten comes up again and asks for meat
- Go away!" shouts the mother-in-law, shoving her foot.
The son-in-law enters the kitchen. Mother-in-law:
- Come and sit down, my dear son-in-law, I have dumplings for you!
Son-in-law sits down at the table, mother-in-law lays him dumplings. A kitten comes up to her son-in-law and paws him for a dumpling.
- Here, dear son-in-law, have some dumplings!
The kitten happily eats the dumpling and falls dead on the floor.
Son-in-law to mother-in-law:
- Oh, you...!!! Are you trying to poison me?!!!
And he gives his mother-in-law a blow that she flies off into the corner.
- YYES!!! - the kitten thought to himself.
Sim-sim has opened up