Interesting and Humour - page 1348
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Ggg)
Where did you holiday in the summer?
And the girl there is beautiful. Why?)
Photoshopped ) it doesn't work like that.
Like two fingers on the pavement. )
Looks like a fake, but it's funny. // It better be a fake, it's not funny in real life.
Photoshop ) It doesn't work like that.