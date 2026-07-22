Interesting and Humour - page 1348

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rvv2006:

Ggg)


 

Where did you holiday in the summer?


 
peripatetikos:
And the girl there is beautiful. Why?)
 
 
 
newdigital:
Photoshop ) It doesn't work like that.
 
newdigital:
Looks fake, but it's funny. // I wish it were fake, it's not funny in real life.
 
TheXpert:
Photoshopped ) it doesn't work like that.

Like two fingers on the pavement. )

MetaDriver:
Looks like a fake, but it's funny. // It better be a fake, it's not funny in real life.
Well, if you landed well, why not smile. )))
 
TheXpert:
Photoshop ) It doesn't work like that.
Theoretically... if some moron has hung a wooden stick as a crossbar....
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