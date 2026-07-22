Interesting and Humour - page 4435
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+++ That's what I think when social networks are used in this way, it's at best, children having fun trying to assert themselves, or at worst, adults with complexes that need treatment.
95% of Russia's population should be treated. It's no use, though. All those who watch Malakhov and other talk shows with experts and other crap are really sick people.
95% of Russia's population should be treated. It's no use, though. Everyone who watches Malakhov and other talk shows, with experts and other crap, are really sick people.
I'm poor, I don't even have a TV.) I remember my wife was so fed up with her soap operas a long time ago, so I came home drunk, covered the kinescope with a blanket and smashed it with a hammer. It really blew up! So the next day the hen called a technician to change the picture tube, she went into withdrawal without soap operas.
Thank God I'm divorced.)
I'm poor, I don't even have a television.) I remember a long time ago my wife was so fed up with her soap operas, I came home drunk, covered the kinescope with a blanket and smashed it with a hammer. It really blew up! So the next day the hen called a technician to change the picture tube, she went into withdrawal without soap operas.
Thank God I'm divorced.)
Addiction to soap operas is the most harmless form of entertainment. It's a weakness. A weakness of the brain.
But addiction to talk shows, that's a bigger deal. People are taught, and quite successfully, that black is white, round is flat, and so on.
People are led to believe, quite successfully, that black is white, round is flat, etc.
This is what almost all programmes do successfully.
It rained and hailed and caused damage for the whole season in 3 minutes - ice all over the garden(
Photo taken after it had partially thawed
It rained and hailed and caused damage for the whole season in 3 minutes - ice all over the garden(
I took a picture after it partially thawed out.
Oh man, my favourite strawberries, my condolences. My mum called from the village, Tver region, said that this year it's crazy, everything is in bloom, even a withered plum woke up and bloomed. Last year there was nothing, both in the garden and in the woods. A bear came and rummaged in the compost heap - there was nothing to eat.
Oooh shit, my favourite strawberries, my condolences. My mum called from the village, Tver oblast, she says it's crazy this year, everything is in bloom, even the withered plum trees are awake and blooming. Last year there was nothing, both in the garden and in the woods. A bear came and rummaged in the compost heap - there was nothing to eat.
Maybe it wasn't a bear, it was just a bum, and you weren't "woozy" enough to figure it out. :)