Interesting and Humour - page 4559
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Yes, by the way, it occurred to me - we do have a lot of people with cat avatars. What's that about?
О!!!!!! Thanks, Alexey - I'll read it!
Give me the same about scalpers!!!
Yes about scalpers something brings to mind a story from the 90s. I had a flat rental firm, and times in St. Petersburg were absolutely gangster. Now it is all quiet, but then I was married and under the bed with his wife was lying here and there TT and then a revolver)) And there was a beautiful girl Valya who worked there. And she told me, - Lyosha, I need money, can I go to flats with criminals?
I, - I need to talk to my brothers. We talked, I - guys, Valya wants to go with you to the houses. It's extra money for her, quick service for you, she's got a notebook with the whole database. Well, the information on real estate changes fast, you often have to go to different addresses.
I'm telling you, but if there's any violence, the whole of St. Petersburg will be off-limits.
And Valya started scalping, bombing like crazy. The bandits kept asking me: "Lesha, can I invite you to a restaurant? I said, "We are not lovers; with mutual agreement, yes, but without coercion.
...
Yeah... I used to mow, throw off my sweatshirt, put on my skates, like a...
With the same... voice. 18+
Your favourite subject
Yes, by the way, it occurred to me - we do have a lot of people with cat avatars. What's that about?
Oh, yeah!
transcendreamer:
Yeah, by the way, it occurred to me - we do have a lot of people with cat avatars. What's that about?
Oh, yeah!
The man who drags me around all the time says, "that's the way to go."
The man who carries me around all the time says, "That's the way to do it."
I had a cat called Vasya a long time ago. One day, when I was coming home from work, Vasya was sitting on a rubbish bin near the front door, a pack of stray dogs was around, they were jumping around, and he was pawing at it. I watched him, - Vasya, aren't you bored? Let's go home. I took him in my arms and let's go. He was a great fighter.)
I had a cat called Vasya a long time ago. One day, when I was coming home from work, Vasya was sitting on a rubbish bin near the front door, a pack of stray dogs was around, they were jumping around, and he was pawing at it. I watched him, - Vasya, aren't you bored? Let's go home. I took him in my arms and let's go. He was a great fighter.)
Alexei, why do stories about chicks and cats have the same beginning? ))) Going home... ...and there he's fighting back... Picked him up, let's go home...
Life's pattern!
The scalpers were something of a story from the 90s. I had an apartment-rental firm, and times in St. Petersburg were absolutely gangster. It's all quiet now, but back then I was married and I had a TT and a revolver under my bed with my wife )) And there was a beautiful girl Valya who worked there. And she told me, - Lyosha, I need money, can I go to flats with criminals?
I, - I need to talk to my brothers. We talked, I - guys, Valya wants to go with you to the houses. It's extra money for her, quick service for you, she's got a notebook with the whole database. Well, the information on real estate changes fast, you often have to go to different addresses.
I'm telling you, but if there's any violence, the whole of St. Petersburg will be off-limits.
And Valya started scalping, bombing like crazy. The bandits kept asking me: "Lesha, can I invite you to a restaurant? I said, -We are not lovers, with mutual agreement, yes, but without coercion.
:-)
This will not work!!!
Let's get back to the good old days. Gotta - and discuss entry/exit and the like...
Share your experiences with scalper trading conditions + MM "with benefits"...
This is in the "Interesting" branch, but not in the "humour" branch.