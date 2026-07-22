Interesting and Humour - page 2934
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Nurture is power!
It is especially strong when those who are brought up are brought up !
Guys, it's a different topic these days. It's not a vegetarian versus meat-eating rivalry. It's a branch of blue blooded, white-boned vegetarians that has split off from the vegetarians - the SYROEDS. So it's more complicated than that. What used to be the contempt of vegans for all normal eaters, so now the cheese-eaters have the same attitude even to regular vegans. They even have their own propaganda, clinging to sanity/unreasonableness. They have all the cheese-eaters as being reasonable and everyone else as being unreasonable.
Frugivores are those who eat only cheese.
A raw-food diet that allows any type of food to be added to the diet, including meat, fish, seafood, milk, eggs (all these only in raw or dried form). Sometimes milk is excluded, leaving only raw meat, fish and plant foods.
- omnivorous raw farming
Raw eating, in which meat and fish are completely excluded, but raw eggs and/or milk, sometimes dairy products, are allowed.
- vegetarian raw farming
Raw dieting, which excludes all animal products and allows the consumption of only raw plant foods. The most common type of raw food diet.
- vegan raw farming
Based on the consumption of raw fish, seafood, raw meat, game, eggs and animal fat, with fruits and vegetables kept to a minimum.
- Carnivorous raw-eating (raw meat-eating,Paleolithic raw-eating)
A vegetarian.
Eats meat when fasting.
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Vladimir Pastushak, 2016.03.16 11:31
This is a masterpiece ........
It's on!!!
It's not harmful, it's even good for you, but in moderation and with your head.