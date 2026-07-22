Interesting and Humour - page 2796
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"A long time ago in a galaxy far away"
If you're sitting on a smartphone or have Google Chrome, open the Google website and type in a search:
"A long time ago in a galaxy far away."
Google, mativo, will format your hard drive!
If I write it down it won't be interesting.
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I wish I had wings and a flight.