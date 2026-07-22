Interesting and Humour - page 2796

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http://habrahabr.ru/post/271621/
Про программистов
Про программистов
  • habrahabr.ru
Не смог удержаться — очередной шедевр от 420 к «Часу кода». Создатели поддерживают идею увеличения популяции программистов и призывают зрителей по мере сил этому способствовать. Один мальчик, однажды, провалился в параллельный мир, где все были дикие и невоспитанные, но поскольку он был начинающим ИТишником, то заново изобрел там компьютер, и...
 
Alexey Busygin:
Which one?

red oval....

 
Dimitar Manov:

red oval....

Cancel the deal)

 
Dimitar Manov:

red oval....

Yes! Somehow I didn't notice, really interesting! There seems to be an open sell, but closed loss for some reason.
 
If you're sitting on a smartphone or have Google Chrome, open the Google website and type in a search:
"A long time ago in a galaxy far away"
 
moskitman:
If you're sitting on a smartphone or have Google Chrome, open the Google website and type in a search:
"A long time ago in a galaxy far away."
Why? What will happen?
 
moskitman:

Google, mativo, will format your hard drive!

If I write it down it won't be interesting.

It's not interesting as it is, I've seen it, it's a Star Wars commercial.
 
goman:

Impressed?



super

 
andrey egorov:


super

More wings and flying
 
Alexey Busygin:
I wish I had wings and a flight.
yeah, "i'm gonna jump on the garage" )
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